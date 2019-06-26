Helpline names new associate director

HelpLine has recently named Richard Steele, LPCC-S, as the new associate director for the seven-county nonprofit based in Delaware.

As associate director, Steele will lead operations for agency programs that impact nearly 40,000 residents throughout the Delaware, Morrow, Crawford, Wyandot, Shelby, Union and Logan counties. Specific responsibilities include program development and evaluation, supervision, fiscal and administrative oversight while building culturally proficient and inclusive teams representative of the diverse communities served by the agency. Ultimately, Steele will advance the agency mission to support and strengthen the emotional health and wellness of the community through empowering, educating and connecting.

“With nearly 20 years of nonprofit management, supervision and program development experience, Richard brings an exceptional strength to our organization,” said Susan Hanson, executive director. “He brings a strong commitment to and depth of knowledge around the communities we serve. His skills will be a tremendous asset to HelpLine.”

Steele comes to HelpLine from Maryhaven where he was the regional sites supervisor for nearly a decade. In that role, he directed the daily operations for offices in Delaware, Morrow, Crawford and Marion counties. Prior to his position at Maryhaven, Steele was an assistant executive director for Crossroads Center for Change and served as a bereavement coordinator for Tri-County Hospice and The Visiting Nurses Association Hospice.

Steele is deeply rooted and involved in the community having served as a member of the Delaware County Opiate Task Force, Specialized Docket Advisory Board, and Community Corrections Board – where he also served as a member in Marion and Morrow counties. He was also a member of the Marion County Rapid Overdose and Response Team.

A licensed professional clinical counselor with supervisory status, Steele earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bowling Green University and master’s degrees in fine arts from the University of Cincinnati and clinical counseling from Ashland Theological Seminary.

As the community’s only 24/7 resource, HelpLine is the go-to for supporting and empowering change. Its highly trained specialists offer compassionate support to help meet the needs of anyone in crisis, connecting them with the right resources and empowering them to thrive. HelpLine’s prevention programs address suicide and depression, sexual assault, child sexual abuse and family violence to influence change in our community.

HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board and partially funded by SourcePoint. A United Way partner, HelpLine is accredited by the American Association of Suicidology, National Alliance of Information & Referral Systems and certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. For more information, visit: www.HelpLinedelmor.org.

Submitted by HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties, Inc.

