Mosquito fogging scheduled for Trenton, Genoa townships

The Delaware General Health District is informing Trenton and Genoa Township residents that mosquito fogging will occur today as a result of a suspect mosquito-borne disease.

Canvassing of the affected areas has occurred, and fogging will occur weather permitting, including a wind speed of less than 10 miles an hour and a minimum temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

The radius of fogging includes Sunbury Road between Vans Valley Road and Galena Pointe, Vans Valley Road to Trenton Road, and the corner of Trenton Road and Sage Creek Drive.

The exact fogging zone is located on the mosquito page of DelawareHealth.org.

Any resident who does not want their property sprayed is asked to call the Health District at 740-368-1700 and request to be placed on the no-fog list.

Updated fogging plans will be announced on DelawareHealth.org and on the Health District’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

All residents are urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The most effective prevention is to dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. Make sure your property is free of stagnant water in flower pots, bird baths, tarps, gutters and other places where it can collect. Avoid going outdoors in the morning and the evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you do go out, wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing and apply mosquito repellent that contains DEET or Picaridin.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware General Health District.

