Emily Traphagen Park to expand

Preservation Parks of Delaware County announced Tuesday it has purchased an additional 13.6 acres in the far western portion of Emily Traphagen Park, 5094 Seldom Seen Road, Powell. This new property boarders Riverside Drive to the east.

This brings the park property to almost 100 acres.

Since 2017, the park district has purchased a total of 27.7 acres adjacent to the original park which opened in 2003. Conceptual planning for the additional land will begin next year and is anticipated to include about a half-mile loop to connect with existing trails.

“We’re excited to purchase this final piece of property for the Emily Traphagen Park expansion,” said Tom Curtin, executive director of Preservation Parks. “It’s important as all of our parks become more visible that we are able to accommodate a growing number of visitors.”

Active park amenities currently include gravel trails, a natural play area, traditional playground, shelter and picnic area. It is home to woodland, prairie, wetland and pond habitats affording visitors chances to see a variety of wildlife in an otherwise suburban landscape.

“Restoration of the field will start this fall,” said Chris Roshon, natural resources manager of Preservation Parks. “Staff and volunteers will begin working to remove invasive plants, and we will be planting native wildflowers, grasses and thousands of trees.”

This purchase brings the total Preservation Parks acreage, including parks, trails and easements to 1578.6 acres.

This story was submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.

