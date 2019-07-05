Body found in state park

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are investigating a body that was discovered Thursday evening at Alum Creek State Park.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement Friday morning reporting that at 6:30 p.m. on July 4, an officer with ODNR was on foot patrol when he observed what appeared to be a shallow grave not far from the pull-off area of Alum Creek State Park, near the 6400 block of state Route 37.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate at the scene, and it reports investigators discovered the body of Brittany D. McDowell, 28, of Columbus.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case is being investigated as a possible homicide because of injuries that were observed. The Delaware County Coroner’s Office, however, will make the final determination on cause of death.

The sheriff’s office did not release McDowell’s name Friday morning but identified her in the afternoon after her family had been notified.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with information to contact them at (740) 833-2800. A message can be left with the detective bureau of the sheriff’s office by calling (740) 833-2830 or by email at dcsodetectives@co.delaware.oh.us.

The sheriff’s office and ODNR were assisted at the scene by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Columbus Division of Police.

Alum Creek State Park remains open to the public.

Vehicles from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office block the Alum Creek State Park pull-off area on the east side of the bridge near the 6400 block of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 Friday. A body was discovered in a shallow grave near the site Thursday. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_DSC_9690-copy.jpg Vehicles from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office block the Alum Creek State Park pull-off area on the east side of the bridge near the 6400 block of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 Friday. A body was discovered in a shallow grave near the site Thursday. D. Anthony Botkin | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

