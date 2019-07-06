Vaughan announces candidacy

Renee Vaughan has announced she is going to run for Genoa Township trustee.

“I am running for Genoa Township trustee because I feel the residents are not currently being represented at the township level,” Vaughan said in an email.

On her campaign website, Vaughan wrote, “I started my campaign on June 27 collecting signatures at McNamara Park to place my name on the ballot in November.”

A resident of Genoa Township since 2011, Vaughan currently sits on the Genoa Township Fire/EMS/Rescue Committee. She is a frequent speaker at trustee and zoning meetings. Previously, Vaughan has served on her home owners association and church board.

In 2013, there was an attempt to develop a CVS store in Genoa Township.

“I was a member of a core group of people who united and informed the residents of the developers plans,” Vaughan said on her website. “I knocked on doors, conducted research, spoke to TV stations, and spoke at Genoa Township meetings. We, the residents of Genoa Township, were successful in getting the CVS voted down. After this time, I was determined and committed to monitor the growth of Genoa Township.”

Vaughan also co-chaired a victorious referendum campaign in the fall of 2018. “I have successfully worked on the CVS and referendum campaigns to stop irresponsible development,” she said in her email.

The other referendum co-chair, Jim Carter, started a Political Action Committee called Genoa Township Residents for Responsible Development. GTRRD is already endorsing Vaughan.

“There is no better candidate for Genoa Township trustee than Renee Vaughan,” Carter said. “Her tireless work during the November referendum made a major difference in our community for our residents and their families. She is a proven leader. She is committed to keeping Genoa Township a great place to live. She is very capable, intelligent, hard working and willing to take on the challenge to lead our township into the future.”

Vaughan’s profile on the website Political Candidate Directory includes the following summary: “Renee has no personal political agenda … Renee is willing to spend the time and energy to ensure that Genoa Township remains ‘A Nice Place To Live.’ She will represent the wants and needs of the people of Genoa, not the corporations. We can’t stop development in the township; however, we can control it. Renee would like to see that all new development follows the comprehensive plan.”

Born in Indiana, Vaughan has degrees in special education from the University of Cincinnati and the University of Pittsburgh, along with a principal certification from Slippery Rock University. She and her husband, Bob, live in Galena and have three sons in the Olentangy school district. Vaughan is currently a GED English teacher in Columbus.

The Genoa Township Board of Trustees currently consists of Frank Dantonio, who was elected for a term that started Jan. 1, 2016 and ends Dec. 31, 2019; Karl Gebhardt, a trustee since 2009; and Connie Goodman, who was elected for a four-year term that started Jan. 1, 2018.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

