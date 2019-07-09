Democratic Party to host annual fundraiser July 18

The Delaware County Democratic Party will hold its annual “Catch a Rising Star” fundraiser Thursday, July 18, at Scioto Reserve Country Club, 7383 Scioto Parkway, Powell, starting at 7 p.m.

This year’s featured speakers include Ohio Democratic Party Vice-Chair Rhine McLin, Dayton; Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor, Columbus; and state Rep. Dr. Beth Liston (District 21), Dublin.

“This is a great combination of speakers,” said Peg Watkins, Delaware County Democratic Party chair. “Each one is dedicated to public service. The group represents the rich diversity of the people we have in Delaware County and Ohio. I look forward to hearing from them and sharing a great evening with fellow Delaware County residents.”

McLin, who served two terms in both the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives, has served as the vice chair of the state Democratic Party since 2012. She is also a former two-term mayor of Dayton.

O’Connor, an attorney, was elected to be the Franklin County recorder in 2016. In 2018, he was the Democratic nominee for the Ohio 12th Congressional District, running a close race against state Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville. O’Connor received 47.09 percent of the total votes in the November general election, and Balderson received 51.56 percent of the total vote.

Liston, a newcomer to the Ohio political scene, is serving in her first term in the Ohio House of Representatives, where she represents Dublin, Worthington and northwest Franklin County. She is a faculty member of The Ohio State University as a Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics in the Division of Hospital Medicine.

According to a press release, during the evening, guests will receive a chance to talk with Democratic leaders and candidates who are running for local offices. The event will also feature hors d’oeuvres, a dessert buffet, cash bar and silent auction.

Individual tickets can be purchased online at a cost of $50 each or through the mail after downloading the mailer. Tickets to sponsor the event start at $150.

For more information, visit www.ohiodeladems.org.

