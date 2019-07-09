TV stars to invade county

Twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott — stars of the hit HGTV home improvement series “Property Brothers” — will make a special appearance at this year’s Building Industry Association of Central Ohio (BIA) 2019 Parade of Homes, which is being held at Evans Farm in Lewis Center.

“We are grateful to Chase for bringing the Scott brothers to this year’s Parade of Homes,” said BIA President Matt Callahan. “Along with their mass appeal, they are really forward-thinking in the area of home design, which is what the BIA Parade of Homes is all about.”

The Scotts are scheduled to visit Evans Farm at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

According to a press release, the Scott brothers co-founded Scott Brothers Global, a lifestyle and entertainment enterprise that includes the award-winning production company Scott Brothers Entertainment, the home furnishings collection Scott Living, and the digital design and renovation platform Casaza.

The brothers also host multiple top-rated HGTV series, including the Emmy-nominated and Canadian Screen Awards–winning “Property Brothers” and “Brother vs. Brother,” as well as “Forever Home,” debuting in May. Their shows are watched by millions of viewers in over 160 countries.

Evans Farm, the site of this year’s BIA Parade of Homes (July 13-28), is a mixed-use urbanism community located in southern Delaware County on Lewis Center Road.

This is BIA’s 68th Parade of Homes event and the 13th year that Delaware County has been chosen to host it.

Audrey Adair, public relations assistant for Irvin Public Relations, said she visited Evans Farm during the Muddy Boots Tour earlier this spring.

“It’s come a long way since then,” she said. “The grass wasn’t in, and there wasn’t any landscaping in.”

The 2019 event features 14 homes built by 12 area builders: 3 Pillar Homes, ALTA Design Build, Arthur Rutenberg Homes, Bob Webb Homes, Coppertree Homes, Cua Builders, Guzzo & Garner Custom Builders, Kenric Fine Homes, Maronda Homes, P & D Builders, Sierra Custom Homes and Stonecliff Homes. Both 3 Pillar Homes and Maronda Homes have built two houses each.

The crowning achievement featured in this year’s Parade of Homes is a home from Bob Webb Homes. Built to celebrate the company’s 60th year in business, the home includes several fun innovations like a hidden “Shescape.” If you can’t find mom, look behind the wall of shelves upstairs, there is a secret room.

Don’t want to make the bed, well “Webb Beds” disappear into the wall, leaving plenty of room for children to play, and when the beds disappear, there are two large wall chalkboards to draw on. The home also features a messy kitchen that is off to the side of a serving kitchen, so guess never see the real mess.

Some of the other unique features found in this year’s homes include P&D Builders’ kitchen in a garage, which is complete with bar and pass-through in order to serve guest; ALTA Design Build and Kenric Fine Homes’ smart automated features; Maranda Homes’ bocce ball court in the backyard; Guzzo & Garner’s chef’s pro range sous vide in the kitchen, an electric car charging station, and a rock climbing wall.

This year’s BIA Foundation Home was built by 3 Pillar Homes, which marks the third year the company has donated the Foundation Home. The 3,302-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home showcases Tudor exterior architecture, white stucco accents, a stone fireplace chase, an elegantly arched front door, vaulted wood beamed master bedroom ceiling, stone floor-to-ceiling accent wall, a free-standing copper tub, an open red oak staircase, a gourmet kitchen featuring blue cabinetry with white appliances, and an outdoor covered porch surrounded by an arched opening.

3 Pillar Homes President and owner Michael Zenios said by donating to the BIA Foundation, the company is committing to a Parade of Homes partnership that benefits the community.

“We’ve spent two decades bringing honor, quality, and design to every project we do,” Zenios said. “We want to put those values on display in every square inch of every home we build. Our company believes in giving back. To do so in a way that showcases our creativity and craftsmanship is a special experience.”

BIA will sell the home and use the funds for scholarships.

BIA Foundation Executive Director Tracy Schiefferle said the foundation supports community efforts that strengthen homeownership and the economy, including workforce development opportunities. The foundation has awarded more than $177,000 in scholarships to more 135 students who want to enter the home building industry.

Eleven years ago, Tony Eyerman and Dan Griffin, co-owners of the Evans Farm Land Development Company, began approaching property owners, county, and township officials to share their vision of a new urbanism that would create a 1,250-acre walkable community known as Evans Farm.

Late in 2016, Evans Farm broke ground and began the installation of the infrastructure of the community — sewer and utilities. Officials state it’ll be 2030 before the development is completely built out.

The development is zoned for 2,182 single-family lots and 900 mixed-use attached multifamily units (apartments), featuring traditional architectural styles including craftsman, Cape Cod and Victorian. The development will contain a number of shops, restaurants, 350 acres of park space, and two scenic lakes stocked with fish. Everything within Evans Farm will be within walking or biking distance of each other, and the development is in the Olentangy Local School District.

The Parade of Homes event is sponsored by Chase, AEP Ohio, America’s Floor Source, Distinctive Marble & Granite, EverDry Waterproofing, James Hardie Building Products, and Pella Windows & Doors/Gunton Corporation.

Parade hours (July 13-28) are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at Evans Farm during the event. Children 12 and under are free. Parking is included with admission.

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

