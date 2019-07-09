Local trio gradutes from basic peace officer class

COLUMBUS — Members of the 142nd Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held June 28 at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 36 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 22 Ohio agencies.

The 21-week basic course began in February. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics, including criminal law, traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and speed measuring devices.

Nathan T. Wisniewski, Sidney Police Department, was selected as class speaker by his fellow class members and addressed the assembly.

Class honors went to the following:

• Overall Top Performer – Stephen T. Bell, Delaware Police Department

• Top Academics – Stephen T. Bell, Delaware Police Department

• Top Firearms – Kelsey N. Ball, Lima Police Department

• Top Physical Fitness – Cassandra L. Limke, City of Mason Police Department

• Top Driving – Daniel R. Reese, Euclid Police Department

Toledo Police Department Chief of Police George Kral was the featured speaker for the ceremony and addressed an audience of graduates, friends, relatives and law enforcement officers. Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent, provided remarks.

Local graduates included Stephen T. Bell, Delaware Police Department; Nicholas A. Emmert, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office; and Tristan T. Kehres, Delaware Police Department.

