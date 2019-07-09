DCSO makes arrest in Fourth of July murder case

A Columbus man has been arrested and charged with murdering a woman whose body was found in Alum Creek State Park last week.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) reported Tuesday afternoon that detectives have arrested John David Choe Bartholomew, 24, of Columbus, and charged him with murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

The investigation began after an officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources discovered the body of Brittany McDowell, 28, of Columbus, in a shallow grave on July 4. The cause of death was gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office reported Tuesday.

According to the DCSO, a tip led detectives to consider Bartholomew as a suspect, and the department doesn’t believe anyone else was involved with the crime. The sheriff’s office reported they arrested Bartholomew without incident Tuesday. Bartholomew is cooperating with Delaware County Sheriff’s detectives, the office reported, but the investigation is still ongoing. Officials could not speak to motive or other details about the case Tuesday.

After the arrest, Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin said, “We know making an arrest and beginning the process for justice is not going to completely bring closure to Brittany’s family and friends, but we hope in the end, justice is served and that the family and community can take some comfort.

“Our detectives and others have been working long days since July 4th, following several leads,” Martin added. “I couldn’t be more proud of their diligence and dedication. I would be remiss if we didn’t thank the other agencies who played a role in this investigation and arrest.”

Other agencies collaborating with the sheriff’s office included the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Perry Township Police, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Columbus Division of Police.

Bartholomew was being booked into the Delaware County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

