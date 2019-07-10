OWU names new director of career development

Ohio Wesleyan University has appointed Leigh Mascolino as director of career development for its Career Connection program. Mascolino brings nearly a decade of experience to the job, including roles with The Ohio State University and Florida State University.

At Ohio Wesleyan, Mascolino, M.S./Ed.S., will oversee Career Connection and provide career counseling, program development, and instruction to assist students throughout the career-development process. In the role, she also will help students develop comprehensive job searches and professional résumés and cover letters. In addition, she will create relationships with employers, alumni, and friends of the university, and oversee the day-to-day Career Connection traffic.

Mascolino will report to Megan R. Ellis, executive director for Career Connection. Ellis, a 2005 Ohio Wesleyan graduate, said she is confident Mascolino will help students to become more proactive and productive in their career-development efforts throughout their full four years at the university.

“Leigh brings a wealth of skills and resources to the university,” Ellis said. “During her career, she has created strategic plans, designed undergraduate courses, coordinated job and graduate school fairs, and served as a trusted career counselor for students seeking to ensure they are prepared for wherever their professional life takes them. I’m pleased to welcome Leigh to Ohio Wesleyan.”

Most recently, Mascolino served for nearly four years as manager of career services for Ohio State’s College of Pharmacy. Previously, she worked at Ohio State as an academic adviser and at Florida State as a mock interview mentor, career adviser, and career development lecturer.

Mascolino holds Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Ohio State and a Master of Science/Educational Specialist degree in Career Counseling from Florida State, where she was trained under the Cognitive Information Processing (CIP) theory.

In addition, Moscolino is a Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC), a National Certified Counselor (NCC), and a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) certified practitioner. She also has served as president of the Ohio Career Development Association.

Mascolino, who already has begun her new role, said she is excited to be part of the Ohio Wesleyan community and to ensure students have access to quality one-on-one career services, resources, and class instruction to help them make informed decisions and achieve their career goals.

“I am thrilled to be here among such a dedicated and diverse group of students, staff, and faculty,” she said. “I look forward to helping Ohio Wesleyan students successfully transition from college to career or graduate/professional school. I also look forward to working with my new colleagues to incorporate Career Connection more fully and strategically into the OWU ethos.”

Ohio Wesleyan’s Career Connection is a component of The OWU Connection, the university’s signature student experience. The OWU Connection is designed to help students think big (understand issues from multiple academic disciplines), go global (gain international perspective), and get real (translate classroom knowledge into real-world experience).

Learn more about The OWU Connection and the opportunities it provides Ohio Wesleyan students at www.owu.edu/owuconnection. Learn more about Career Connection at www.owu.edu/careers.

Mascolino https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_Leigh-Mascolino-Ohio-Wesleyan-University.jpg Mascolino

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact The Delaware Gazette at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Contact The Delaware Gazette at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.