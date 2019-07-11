Snouffer to talk boomerangs

International boomerang throwing champion Chet Snouffer will be talking about the art, sport, science, and history of the boomerang as well as the role Delaware has played in the development of the sport worldwide. He will be sharing antique aboriginal pieces as well as memorabilia from the 40-year history of the sport. Boomerangs will be available for sale.

The program will be held Sunday, July 14, starting at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware. It is free and open to the public and is sponsored by Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan.

Snouffer began building and throwing his own boomerangs at the age of 10. He is a member of the U.S. boomerang team, which was formed in 1981, and he has won an unprecedented 12 U.S. national championships, three world championships and seven world team championships. Snouffer, a resident of Delaware, makes and sells boomerangs at Leading Edge Boomerangs.

For more information and to register, visit the DCHS website (https://delawareohiohistory.org/boomerange-history/), email Programs@DelawareOhioHistory.org, or call 740-369-3831, extension 3.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

This story was submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.

