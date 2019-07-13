City moves Planning Department

The City of Delaware Planning and Community Development Department is now opened for business in a new location, the City Hall Annex that was formerly home to the Delaware Gazette.

The move from City Hall’s cramped second floor to the annex was completed over a series of days. There are two entrances to the new 2,500 square-foot space — an overhead walkway accessible from City Hall’s second floor, and via the annex’s west side, ground level door. It marks the first expansion of City Hall work space in more than 25 years — since City Hall renovations in 1992.

The department’s 10-person staff is one of the city’s busiest, handling a variety of services for a range of customers, including residents, developers, business executives and contractors.

“For the first time, we are able to provide a true work space designed specifically for the needs of our customers and staff,” department director Dave Efland said. “We will be more efficient while providing a professional work environment.”

Highlights include a conference room to meet with customers, and counter and table space large enough to handle the large design and blueprint documents the department processes on a daily basis. More open work areas were necessary, too, Efland said.

“We now have spaces where, together, we can do some actual ‘planning,’” he said.

Delaware has grown by about 15 percent over the last decade and the Planning Department has been at the forefront. Nearly 10,000 inspections, 2,000 enforcement actions, and almost 500 various permits are annually coordinated through the department.

In addition, the department runs some of the city’s most-used community grant programs.

The city purchased the former Gazette building in 2013.

City of Delaware Chief Building Official Jerry Warner hangs state certifications in the new offices of the Planning and Community Development Department as department director Dave Efland looks on. Courtesy photo | City of Delaware

Submitted story

This story was submitted by the City of Delaware.

