Nov. 5 general election filing dates set

According to officials from the Delaware County Board of Elections, electors will decide on “close to 200 (local) candidates” in Delaware County for the Nov. 5 general election.

Not counting the municipal court judges and the municipal clerk of courts, “we’ve had 12 people file (petitions) for Nov. 5,” said Delaware County Board of Elections Director Karla Herron.

Kyle Rohrer and Judge Marianne Hemmeter are running unopposed for the two open Municipal Court judge seats.

Incumbent Cindy Dinovo (R) is facing Emma Jones (D) in the Nov. 5 general election for the position of clerk of Delaware Municipal Court.

The clerk of the court is responsible for maintaining and protecting court records, and collecting and disbursing monies payable to the court.

Other races

Voters in the various municipalities, townships, and villages will vote for various open seats in November.

In each of the 18 townships, voters will vote on one trustee and the fiscal officer for a term in office.

Voters in the villages of Ashley, Galena, Ostrander, Shawnee Hills, and Sunbury will decide on who will be mayor for the next term.

In the villages of Ashley, Galena, Ostrander, Shawnee Hills, and Sunbury, electors will vote in a village council race.

Both Ashley and Ostrander voters will also decide on a member of the Board of Trustees of Public Affairs.

Electors in the Big Walnut Local School District, Buckeye Valley Local School District, Delaware City School District, and Olentangy Local School District will vote for a board of education member.

In the city of Delaware, all four city council wards are up for re-election.

Herron said the filing deadline for candidates as well as local issues to appear on the general election ballot is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Other important dates for the general election include:

• Aug. 19 — certification of candidates and issues to the Nov. 5 ballot by the Board of Election.

• Aug. 26 — write-in candidates for the general election must file declarations of intent by 4 p.m. at the Board of Elections.

• Sept. 21 — Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) absentee ballots must be ready to mail.

• Oct. 7 — voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5 general election.

• Oct. 8 — early in-person and absentee voting begins.

• Nov. 5 — election day.

“We’re going to be really busy,” Herron said.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_BOE-New-Logo-copy.jpg

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.