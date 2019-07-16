Water main project to begin

The City of Delaware will undertake a water main replacement project along Lincoln Avenue, from Euclid Avenue to Forest Avenue; and along Forest, from Lincoln to Elmwood Drive.

Work by the City’s Public Utilities Department will begin July 17 and continue through Aug. 23, weather permitting.

The existing water line section is more than 100 years old. Two new, 16-inch sections will be installed. The work will require shutting down some water mains in the area and notice to residents will be made 24 hours in advance. After the new water main is put into service, pavement and turf restoration will occur.

While every attempt will be made to keep construction disturbance to a minimum, residents may experience road closures, traffic delays, restricted street parking, and increased noise during regular work hours.

Public questions may be directed to the Public Utilities Department by calling 740-203-1904.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_Delaware-Logo-2.jpg

Submitted story

This story was submitted by the City of Delaware.

This story was submitted by the City of Delaware.