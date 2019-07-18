County EMA issues excessive heat warnings

Delaware County will see temperatures in the mid-90s with heat index values near or above 105 degrees Friday and Saturday.

With excessive heat, the possibility for heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses will be possible.

Many local jurisdictions will be holding outdoor events this weekend, and it is important to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses. Dress for the weather with lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent breaks to rest and stay hydrated. Heat stroke is an emergency. If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Pets and livestock are susceptible to heat-related illnesses. If possible, keep pets inside and make sure outdoor pets and livestock have fresh drinking water and shelter from the sun and other elements.

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL), Sunbury Community Library, and Wornstaff Memorial Public Library encourage residents to stop into their air-conditioned facilities and curl up with a good book!

County libraries are located at the following addresses:

• DCDL Main Branch: 84 E. Winter St., Delaware.

• DCDL Orange Branch: 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware.

• DCDL Ostrander Branch: 75 N. Fourth St., Ostrander.

• DCDL Powell Branch: 460 S. Liberty Road Powell.

• Wornstaff Memorial Public Library: 302 E. High St., Ashley.

• Sunbury Community Library: 44 Burrer Drive, Sunbury.

For more information on excessive heat, visit www.ready.gov/heat.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_EMA-logo.jpg

Submitted story

This story was submitted by the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

This story was submitted by the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.