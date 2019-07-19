Village Academy in Powell closes its doors

The Village Academy Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that the school — located at 284 S. Liberty St. in Powell — would be closing today and will not have a 2019-2020 academic year.

On Wednesday, the school’s website, villageacademy.org, was replaced with a letter from the Village Academy Board of Trustees that stated the school would be closing effective July 19.

The letter reads, “Dear Griffin Community, It is with a heavy heart to announce that Village Academy Schools will not be able to have another academic year due to a decline in enrollment and withdrawal of contracts.

Over the past years, the School has worked to increase enrollment, minimize expenses and bolster giving by our supporters in the community. Yet our overall enrollment and giving have not reached the level needed for us to continue to operate.

Village Academy is no longer able to provide educational services that support its mission, therefore the Board of Trustees has decided that Village Academy will be closing its doors, effective Friday, July 19, 2019.

We wish our community future success.”

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Village Academy had a total of 294 students for the 2015-2016 school year.

According to the “Village Academy Teachers Assistance Fund” gofundme page set up Wednesday by former Village Academy educators, the teachers at the school were denied salaries for remaining contracts and left without work.

“Village Academy was a wonderful school that created a community of parents, students and teachers with education at its core,” the page states. “Recently, (Village Academy) was closed abruptly and teachers were left, late in the year, to find other employment and were denied salaries for remaining contracts.”

The page states that donated funds will help offset the costs for teachers and staff.

Chris Eadline, the organizer of the page, wrote an update Thursday stating they have a list of teachers and staff, and the donations will be split between them.

“I’m planning to leave the site up until Wednesday the 24th and then withdraw the funds to disburse,” Eadline wrote. “At that point I will close the site. I will update here the amount withdrawn and the list of people. I am hoping to open an account to write checks from and disburse by mail.”

The page had raised $4,155 of a $25,000 goal Thursday afternoon.

Officials from Delaware City Schools said Thursday that five Village Academy families residing within the Delaware City School District have contacted them and re-enrolled their children in DCS. The district added Thursday it’s waiting on records from the school to determine how many other Village Academy students reside in the school district.

By Glenn Battishill

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

