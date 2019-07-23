Carfagna to attend BILLD program

State Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa, District 68) has been chosen to meet with fellow lawmakers in Minneapolis Aug. 9-13 for the Council of State Governments’ 25th annual Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development (BILLD).

Carfagna will meet with state legislators from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The legislators are chosen to participate through a competitive, nonpartisan selection process. Legislative members of the Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan assemblies are selected by their caucuses to attend the program.

“I’m so honored to represent Ohio at this year’s BILLD program,” Carfagna states in a press release. “There’s a lot we can accomplish when we find opportunities to remove our partisan jerseys, share best practices from across our Midwest region, and find common ground to craft public policy that moves Ohio forward.”

Carfagna is currently serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives, where he represents District 68. The district includes the eastern half of Delaware County and all of Knox County.

According to the Council of State Governments website, BILLD is the only leadership training program designed exclusively for Midwestern legislators. The program is to help new legislators develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders, informed decision-makers, and astute policy analysts.

According to a press release from Carfagna’s office, BILLD was founded in 1995 to help legislators meet the demands of increased policy responsibility that is being shifted to the states, term limits, and legislative turnover.

The 2019 BILLD program will be held at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. Humphrey faculty, Midwestern legislative leaders, and professional development experts teach a curriculum designed to develop leadership skills. The program analyzes a variety of public policy issues, including the economy, trade, and health care policy.

“The Bowhay Institute is one of the premier leadership training programs in the nation,” said Nebraska Sen. Sara Howard, co-chair of the institute’s steering committee. “The legislatures in the region have benefited greatly from the skills their members have gained through this unique educational experience. Many of the graduates now hold key leadership positions in their state.”

The Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development is named in honor of the late James Bowhay, longtime director of The Council of State Governments’ Midwestern Office. Funding for the program is obtained through grants from foundations, corporate sponsors, and an in-kind contributions provided by the Council of State Governments’ Midwestern Office.

Founded in 1933, The Council of State Governments has national headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, with regional offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Sacramento.

