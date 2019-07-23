PIN receives check from Simply Give program

People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio will be able to feed hundreds of hungry families in Delaware County thanks to the generosity of Meijer and its customers who participated in the retailer’s spring Simply Give food pantry donation program.

People in Need, Inc. received a $12,510 donation from Meijer on July 15.

“This donation means fresh produce daily along with nutritious options for breakfast, lunch and dinner in our Choice Pantry. We are very grateful for this generous donation and partnership with Meijer. It allows us to provide healthy food to so many families that need help in Delaware County,” said Kathy Hoff, nutrition services manager at People in Need, Inc.

This donation will equate to 6255 meals, and further allows People in Need to continue its mission of feeding those in need.

Each Meijer Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 245 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry in the store’s community.

For the eighth consecutive year, Meijer will contribute at least $1 million to the 2019 Simply Give program.

“This contribution shows our commitment to hunger relief in the Midwest,” Meijer Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. “We appreciate the support and commitment our generous customers and team members have shown and we want to support their continued generosity.”

The Simply Give program runs three times a year: Spring, Fall and Holiday. Since the program’s inception in November 2008, nearly $48 million has been donated to food pantries in the Midwest.

PIN is a non-profit social service agency that assists Delaware County families and individuals in their time of need. The food pantry provides emergency food, fresh produce through Produce Markets and the pantry, nutritional guidance for families and individuals, household supplies and personal care items. For additional information on PIN and other emergency services we provide, please visit http://delawarepeopleinneed.org/index.php. Follow People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio on https://twitter.com/PeopleInNeedInc or like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PeopleInNeedDelaware/.

Meijer is a family-owned retailer based in Grand Rapids, Mich. with a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves. Meijer proudly donates more than 6% of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com.

