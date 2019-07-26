Sunbury bubbling with activity

Also on the Sunbury Square on Saturday is the FlyHighMCY Cornhole Tournament, with festivities at 2:30 p.m., and the bags flying at 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Mitchell Young scholarship fund for Big Walnut students.

On July 27th, the 5th annual Battle of the Brands will take place at 175 state Route 3. Registration goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards given at 3 p.m.

At the same time is the annual Veterans’ and Community Youth Fishing Derby, sponsored by the American Legion of Sunbury, at the Reservoirs, 250 Otis St. Equipment & bait Available. Hot dogs & soft drinks provided.

The weekly Farmer’s Market, sponsored by the Sunbury/Big Walnut Chamber of Commerce, continues from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Town Hall, 51 E. Cherry St.

Tonight (July 26) at dusk, “Incredibles 2” will be the Movie On The Square at the village square. Stop by and visit with ACE, the Police Dog. Also enjoy a free hot dog in addition to the other concessions available. Bring blanket or chair. Sponsored by the Big Walnut Civic Association.

In anticipation of a busy weekend in Sunbury, we wanted to let you know about some recent happenings in the village.

Construction season is in full swing now that the rain has let up, including under the bridge at Columbus Street and on Letts Avenue. You may have to make an unexpected detour.

A local motorist on the What’s Happening in Sunbury page appreciated having grass and brush cleared along routes 36/37 west of the light when turning right on Cheshire Road to give a clearer view of oncoming traffic.

The village’s Facebook page posted, “Sunbury Meadows folks — please be aware that ‘no parking’ signs have popped up in your neighborhood. For the next couple of days, crack sealing will occur. On Aug. 6, the micro-sealing process will begin —weather permitting. This may necessitate in no parking restrictions and lane restrictions during that time frame.”

Speaking of Sunbury Meadows, the village’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved 66 additional homes developed by Pulte. It next goes before council.

Delaware General Health District has opened its new Sunbury office at the shopping center at routes 3 and 36/37. In addition, it is currently investigating a confirmed case of Legionnaires’ Disease recently contracted by a resident at Country-View of Sunbury nursing home.

“The Health District is working with Country-View of Sunbury to identify additional residents for testing,” stated the DGHD. “Country-View of Sunbury is in cooperation with the Health District, and both the facility and Health District have worked jointly with Ohio Department of Health in this investigation.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently reappointed Daniel A. Yaussy, of Sunbury, to the Forestry Advisory Council for a term beginning Feb. 28, 2019, and ending February 27, 2023. A retired research forester, he represents Soil Science for the council.

A couple weeks ago, the Independence Day parade was the 30th and final one organized by Glenn and Donna Evans. Veterans were represented from World War II (Howard Mosley) to the War on Terror. Last Sunday, the third annual Sunbury Square Concert and Rib Cook Off took place, co-hosted by Vineyard Church Delaware County.

You may have noticed a building going up off of Miller Drive behind the Advance Auto Parts, and near the assisted living facility. It’s a dental office/professional building.

Voss Bros. may be adding a storage facility for its lawn care equipment in Sunbury. Owner Jeff Voss went before Sunbury’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, April 29. He wanted to keep the equipment out of the elements, and prevent theft. Commission members were favorable to the storage facility, noting that it would not be visible from Route 37.

There is a new location for Dave Burgett, Financial Advisor Edward Jones — 700 W. Cherry St., Suite A.

Village Council will next meet at 7:30 p.m. July 31 in the town hall.

The road under the Sandel Trail bridge is being repaired in Sunbury, with local police limiting traffic in both directions on Columbus Street. There's also work at Letts Avenue.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

