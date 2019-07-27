Symphony receives 5th PNC Arts Alive grant

The Central Ohio Symphony announced Wednesday that it has received a $25,000 grant from the PNC Foundation through the PNC Arts Alive initiative.

This is the fifth time the Central Ohio Symphony was awarded a PNC Arts Alive grant, part of a multi-year, $3.25 million initiative of the PNC Foundation that supports visual and performing arts groups in the region with the goal of increasing arts access and engagement in new and innovative ways.

“The arts community across Central Ohio is very active with a wide selection of theater, dance and concerts,” said Michael Gonsiorowski, PNC regional president for Columbus. “Through the PNC Arts Alive initiative, we can contribute to the region’s outstanding cultural arts and support new and imaginative arts programs that help enrich our community and strengthen our local economy.”

The Symphony’s project, “Building Community, Presented by PNC Arts Alive,” will take place in April 2020 and focus on community from the worldwide to the national to the immediate. The project will culminate in the final concert of the Symphony’s season on April 25, 2020, featuring international trumpet artist Pacho Flores performing the new Márquez Trumpet Concerto, Symphony No. 1 by 20th century composer George Walker, the first African-American composer to win the Pulitzer Prize, and the performance of Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: The Dream of America.”

“We are thankful to PNC Foundation for recognizing the innovation and energy the Central Ohio Symphony brings to our community through engagement projects,” said Warren Hyer, executive director of the Symphony. “PNC’s commitment to the arts has enabled us to bring numerous programs to the greater Delaware and central Ohio community, including the widely acclaimed “Local Focus” concert this April. We expect the “Building Community” project to be equally exciting.”

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow Up Great, it’s signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

