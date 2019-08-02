City hires new chief prosecutor

Natalia Harris, Chief Counsel for Prosecution in the Cincinnati City Law Department, is the City of Delaware’s new Chief Prosecutor.

Harris brings to the Delaware Justice Center nearly 20 years of legal experience, including the last four in Cincinnati’s Prosecution Division supervising 15 attorneys and seven paralegals in all phases of misdemeanor criminal and traffic offenses.

“Natalia’s extensive bench trial and supervisory experience made her ideal for the chief prosecutor position,” said City Attorney Darren Shulman who leads the Legal Division.

In Cincinnati, Harris worked with police and staff on procedures for more effective case prosecution. She helped streamline internal workflow in the Prosecutor’s Office, enhanced the resources available to prosecutors related to domestic violence prosecutions and transitioned the office to accommodate police use of body-worn cameras.

Harris previously served nine years in the Columbus City Attorney’s office, prosecuting 50-100 misdemeanor cases daily as an Assistant City Prosecutor, and serving as a legal advisor for the police department and providing general counsel to city council during that time. She also spent four years in the Montgomery County (Ohio) Prosecutor’s Office.

“Having observed how crime can affect families and communities of both victims and perpetrators, I knew from an early age I would be a prosecutor,” Harris said. “This is the passion with which I will fulfill the responsibilities of being Delaware’s Chief Prosecutor.”

Harris replaces Melissa Schiffel, who in April was named Delaware County Prosecutor.

The Delaware City Prosecutor’s Office prosecutes misdemeanor criminal and traffic offenses that occur in Delaware County. In 2018, more than 20,000 cases were filed.

Harris graduated from Central State University and the University of Dayton School of Law.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_Natalia-Harris.jpg

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by The City of Delaware.

Information for this story was provided by The City of Delaware.