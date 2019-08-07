OWU receives high rankings

Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates to earn their college degrees, according to The Princeton Review’s newly released guidebook, “The Best 385 Colleges: 2020 Edition.”

In addition to being named one of the nation’s best overall universities, Ohio Wesleyan also is included in The Princeton Review’s lists of the country’s “Best Midwestern” and “Best Value” colleges.

“Only about 13 percent of America’s 3,000 four-year colleges are profiled in the book,” according to The Princeton Review, which selects its top schools based on data collected each year from administrators and current students.

“We salute Ohio Wesleyan for its outstanding academics, and we are truly pleased to recommend it to prospective applicants searching for their personal ‘best-fit’ college,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief and lead author of “The Best 385 Colleges.”

For the 2020 guidebook, released Aug. 6, The Princeton Review surveyed 140,000 students nationwide – an average of 364 per school – about their college’s academics and administration, campus life, student body, and themselves.

Of their experiences, Ohio Wesleyan students said:

Their fellow students are “friendly and smart,” as well as “outgoing, overcommitted in student organizations, and driven.” OWU students also said “it is impossible to judge or peg people” because “everyone here is from all over with different backgrounds.”

Their OWU professors “are very diverse, like the students here, bringing different perspectives and knowledge to campus,” and also “good at engaging the student in classroom discussions” and willing to “go out of their way to help you.”

Their academic experience – through the university’s signature OWU Connection program – includes opportunities to write proposals “for grants through the school that allow you to do your own research (and) travel to gain new experience.” The OWU Connection also lets students enroll in Travel-Learning Courses that create “many opportunities to go abroad” and participate in the annual 10-week Summer Science Research Program that “allows Ohio Wesleyan students to work with a professor over the summer, (providing) a rare opportunity to get paid to do research almost always one-on-one with a Ph.D.”

In determining which colleges to include on The Princeton Review’s 2020 list of “Best Value Colleges,” guidebook editors utilized “a combination of institutional and student survey data, including academic rigor, affordability, and career outcomes for graduates, among others.”

Learn more about The Princeton Review, its “The Best 385 Colleges” guidebook, and its methodology at www.princetonreview.com/best385. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan, including academic opportunities and enrollment information, at www.owu.edu/admission.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_OWU-logo.jpg Pictured are Ohio Wesleyan University students on graduation day back in May. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_Ohio-Wesleyan-2019-graduation.jpg Pictured are Ohio Wesleyan University students on graduation day back in May. Courtesy photo | Paul Vernon

Listed among nation’s ‘Best,’ ‘Best Midwestern,’ and ‘Best Value’ colleges

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.