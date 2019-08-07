SourcePoint names new director of client services

SourcePoint has promoted Karen Waltermeyer to director of client services. In the senior leadership role, Waltermeyer oversees all aspects of the organization’s in-home care services, including care management, information and referral services, and the FIRST service coordination program.

SourcePoint hired Waltermeyer in 2012 as a client services supervisor, responsible for overseeing licensed social workers and coordinating in-home care services for older adults. She was promoted to client services manager in 2013, before assuming the director role in 2019.

“Karen has more than 30 years of experience serving older adults and vulnerable populations,” said Fara Waugh, executive director. “Her knowledge, leadership, and compassion for those we serve will benefit SourcePoint and our community’s older adults.”

Waltermeyer is a licensed independent social worker with a supervisory designation through the State of Ohio Counselor, Social Worker & Marriage and Family Therapist Board, and is a member of the National Association of Social Workers. She is also a certified professional service coordinator and member of the American Association of Service Coordinators.

Waltermeyer earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from The Ohio State University and is a life member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association. She and her husband reside in Powell.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

Waltermeyer https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_Waltermeyer.jpg Waltermeyer

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.