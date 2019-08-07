Paving program gearing up for busy season

The City of Delaware’s 2019 street resurfacing program includes 12 paving projects, with five added because of the approved 10.5 cents per-gallon gas tax increase.

Work will begin in August.

A total of 3.5 miles of roadway at a cost of $1,880,000 is being resurfaced. The roads in this year’s program are Union Street (Central to Heffner), East Heffner Street (Sandusky to Union), South Houk Road (Pittsburgh Drive to railroad tracks), Houk Road (between William and Central), Pumphrey Terrace, English Terrace, Birch Bend, Cottswold Drive, Somerset Road, Ravine Ridge Drive, Holly Street (Belle to Cumberland) and Silver Maple Drive.

Cottswold, Somerset, Ravine Ridge, Holly Street and Silver Maple were added after the tax was approved by the Ohio General Assembly in May.

Because of the gas tax, the city in 2019 will have about $350,000 in additional money available for street maintenance, and around $750,000 in 2020, its first full year of existence.

Overall, the City of Delaware is responsible for maintaining 169 miles of streets. Delaware allocates about $1.2 million in existing gas tax revenue toward its $2.3 million street maintenance and traffic management budgets. The remainder comes from income tax, and county, state and federal dollars.

More information is available on the Access Delaware link at delawareohio.net or by following #accessdelaware on Facebook.

Crews pave a section of roadway in this file photo provided by the City of Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_20190515_115619.jpg Crews pave a section of roadway in this file photo provided by the City of Delaware.

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.