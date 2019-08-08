County’s transit service unveils name change

Delaware County’s public transit service, known as DATA Bus, is undergoing a rebranding of sorts after the decision was made to rename the company. Going forward, DATA Bus will now be known as Delaware County Transit. The new brand was unveiled during the city’s Fourth of July parade on July 4.

The decision to change the name came from the Delaware County Transit Board, which oversees the transit system. Delaware County Transit Director Denny Schooley said there were several reasons that led to the decision.

“First, was a misconception among some in the community that we were not public transit, but rather had something to do with data information, for example, a mobile Wi-Fi or that we were county vehicles doing property evaluations,” Schooley said. “Also, because Delaware County and Delaware city share the same name, there was some confusion about who and where we serve. The new name makes it clear we are transit for all of Delaware County.”

In addition to unveiling the new name, Delaware County Transit has rolled out its new 29-foot Gillig bus. The new bus seats 28 passengers and will also feature a new design. It is currently in use for the afternoon “green route,” which also services the Lewis Center area and the Crosswoods Park and Ride connection to the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) buses.

Berry said the new bus is also used to transport group trips, such as trips made from the Powell YMCA, and for the free Main Street Delaware First Friday service, which takes patrons from the Hayes Building parking lot to downtown action.

According to a Delaware County Transit press release, four new transit vans are also being ordered that will feature the new design. Ginny Berry, who handles marketing and communications for Delaware County Transit, said the new vans hadn’t been ordered yet and was unsure when they would be in service.

Delaware County Transit’s new logo will be transitioned in on all buses, signage, and other public platforms over the next few months.

Crystal James, the transit system’s operations director, said, “While we have a lot of changing to do with the name change internally, I’m confident that our current bus riders will experience the same great service that they always have.”

Pictured is the Delaware County Transit’s new 29-foot Gillig bus. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_new-data.jpg Pictured is the Delaware County Transit’s new 29-foot Gillig bus. Courtesy photo | Delaware County Transit

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

