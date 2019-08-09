Nearly 100 candidates file for election

Just under 100 candidates have filed petitions with the Delaware County Board of Elections to run for local offices in the Nov. 5 general election.

The filing deadline to be considered for the November ballot was Wednesday, Aug. 7, but the possible candidates still need to be certified by the BOE on Aug. 19 in order to appear on the ballot.

Write-in candidates have until Monday, Aug. 26, to file with the BOE.

Municipal Court Judge

Running unopposed for the two open Municipal Court judges seats are Kyle Rohrer (R), Delaware, and Judge Marianne Hemmeter (R), Delaware. According to BOE records, Rohrer’s term begins Jan. 1, 2020, and Hemmeter’s begins Jan. 2, 2020.

Clerk of Delaware Municipal Court

Incumbent Cindy Dinovo (R), Delaware, will face Emma Jones (D), Delaware, in the November election for the position of clerk of Delaware Municipal Court. While Jones ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, Dinovo faced state Rep. Kris Jordan (R), 67th District, in the May 5 Republican primary.

Dinovo defeated Jordan by receiving 60% of the overall voters. The term for the winner of the clerk of Delaware Municipal Court begins Jan. 1, 2020.

City of Powell

The electors in the city of Powell may have the opportunity to choose between six possible candidates for three city council seats with the terms beginning Jan. 1, 2020. Those wishing to run are incumbents Jon Bennehoof, Daniel Swartwout and a field of newcomers: Heather Karr, Nicole Scott, Christopher Shear and Gary Yashko.

Incumbent Brenden Newcomb did not file with the BOE.

Liberty Township

In Liberty Township, voters will decide if Scott Donaldson, Melanie Farkas, or Bryan Newell will replace incumbent Trustee Melanie Leneghan whose term ends Dec. 31. Leneghan did not file with the BOE ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

Also in Liberty Township, incumbent Nancy Denutte will face Rick Karr for the position of fiscal officer. The winner will begin their term April 4, 2020.

Orange Township

Incumbent Trustee Lisa Knapp is facing the possibility of two challengers, Rob Quigley, a former Orange Township trustee; and newcomer Ben Grumbles. The winner will begin their term Jan. 1, 2020.

Also, Fiscal Officer Wesley Mayer is being challenged by Lisa Kraft.

The Orange Township Board of Trustees appointed Mayer Sept. 19 as the township’s new fiscal officer by a 2-1 vote after the former fiscal officer tendered his resignation Sept. 17, 2018.

Both Mayer and Kraft were considered for the appointment by the board.

Genoa Township

Newcomers Larry King and Renee Vaughan are seeking Trustee Frank Dantonio’s seat. Dantonio’s term ends Dec. 31, 2019. He did not file with the BOE to seek re-election.

The township’s fiscal officer, incumbent Patrick Myers, is asking voters for another term. He is running unopposed.

Harlem Township

Incumbent Jerry Paul is facing challenger Shane Ofarrell for township trustee, and Fiscal Officer Julie Debolt is seeking re-election as the township’s fiscal officer. She is running unopposed.

Village of Shawnee Hills

Incumbent Pat Monahan is running against Raechel Peters to retain his office as mayor of the small village on the far west side of the county, while incumbent Geoff Hanna, and newcomers Carol Kender and Daniel Mathews, via for two open seats on council.

Concord Township

Trustee Philip Jason Haney and Fiscal Officer Jill Davis are both running for re-election in their respective seats.

Village of Ashley

Mayor James Nelson runs unopposed in his run for another term as village mayor, while Elaine McFarland is seeking re-election to village council, and Mark Wicker is seeking his first term on council.

Berkshire Township

Trustee Bill Holtry is seeking re-election and will defend his seat against newcomer Josh Varble in November. Incumbent Melody George is running unopposed for her seat as fiscal officer.

Village of Sunbury

Mayor Tommy Hatfield, running unopposed, is seeking re-election along with village Councilman Timothy Gose, also unopposed, who is likewise asking voters for another term.

Village of Galena

Thomas Hopper is facing Jill Love as he seeks re-election for another term as mayor. Incumbent Jason Hillyer, along with Todd Musacchio, are seeking the two open seats on village council.

Berlin Township

Trustee Ronald Bullard and Fiscal Officer Claudia Smith are seeking re-election in their respective offices, and both are unopposed.

Brown Township

Incumbent Trustee Steve Cole is facing two challengers for his seat as trustee in Michael Jones and Connie Skinner, while incumbent Fiscal Officer Peggy Link faces Heather Barrett for her seat as fiscal officer.

Village of Ostrander

Mayor Robert Taylor is unopposed in seeking his first full term as the village mayor. Taylor was elevated to the seat when Mayor Larry Crile resigned in February. Christopher Greasamar is seeking his first term on village council, and Jerry Ball and John Bowden are seeking another term as members of the Board of Trustees of Public Affairs.

Delaware Township

Both Trustee Kevin Hennessy and Fiscal Officer Barbara Thomas are running unopposed for their respective offices.

Kingston Township

Incumbent Trustee Dewey Akers faces Jim Fedako and Nathan Hulick for his seat as a township trustee, while Fiscal Officer Greg Roy is running unopposed.

Marlboro Township

Trustee Edward Reely is running unopposed as is Fiscal Officer Jeni Reely.

Oxford Township

Trustee James Hatten is seeking another term as township trustee, and Fiscal Officer Joyce Leienberger is also seeking re-election. Both candidates are running unopposed.

Porter Township

Trustee Robert “Bob” Ryan is seeking re-election for another term as township trustee, while Fiscal Officer Mark Mazzon is also seeking another term. Both are unopposed.

Radnor Township

Trustee Teresa Watkins is asking the voters of the township for another term as a trustee, and Katarina Wheeland is seeking her first term as the township’s fiscal officer.

Scioto Township

Incumbent Trustee Ralph Moseley faces Dick Jones in his run for another term as township trustee. Fiscal Officer Kathy Melvin is running unopposed for another term as fiscal officer.

Thompson Township

Incumbent Trustee Kent Manley is facing newcomer Steve Lajeunesse, and Fiscal Office Leslie Herbert is running unopposed in her bid for another term as fiscal officer.

Trenton Township

Incumbent Trustee Mark Almendinger is facing Kevin Kline in his bid for another term as township trustee, and Fiscal Officer Cynthia Faye Walton is running unopposed in her bid for fiscal officer.

Troy Township

Trustee Earl Lehner and Fiscal Officer Sharon Malcom are both running unopposed in their bids for office.

Buckeye Valley Local School District

Amy Dutt is seeking another term as a member of the Board of Education, along with Jeffery White as a write-in candidate.

Big Walnut Local School District

Running as a member of the Board of Education is Liana Lee, Sherri Dorsch, Stephen Fujii and Andrew Wecker.

Delaware City Schools

Running as a member of the Board of Education are Ted Backus and Matthew Weller.

Olentangy Local School District

Running as a member of the Board of Education are Kevin O’Brien, Mindy Patrick and Lakesha Wyse.

Member of Delaware City Council

1st Ward: Chris Jones (incumbent); 2nd Ward: Lisa Keller (incumbent), Mike Rush and Stephen Tackett; 3rd Ward: Cory Hoffman and George McNab; 4th Ward: Drew Farrell and Sarah Jantausch.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

