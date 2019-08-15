Point Project open house set for Aug. 21

The City of Delaware is developing plans to improve traffic flow and safety from The Point intersection to state Route 521.

An initial public involvement meeting was held in May. Information on topics including proposed roadway changes, funding, aesthetics, and the railroad was shared.

The city will host a second open house meeting to share new project information, including preliminary construction limits and phasing. The city would like input about the potential social, environmental, and economic impacts of the project.

The session will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the Conger Elementary School gymnasium, 10 Channing St., Delaware.

The session will be conducted in an open house format, so attendees may arrive anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. Written and/or oral comments may be submitted during the meeting, or to Matt Weber at 740-203-1721 or mweber@delawareohio.net.

A 30-day comment period will begin after this meeting, and the final date to submit comments is Sept. 20.

To keep up to date on The Point’s progress, project information is available at www.delawareohio.net/access-delaware/ and in the lobby of City Public Works Facility at 440 E. William St., Delaware.

