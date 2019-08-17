Hejmanowski to serve on national board

Judge David Hejmanowski, of the Delaware County Probate/Juvenile Court, was unanimously elected to a three-year term on the Board of Directors of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges at the organization’s annual meeting in Orlando, Florida, this month.

Established in 1937, the organization is headquartered in Reno, Nevada, and has more than 1,600 members, including judges, magistrates, court administrators, probation officers and other juvenile justice and family law professionals. From that membership, the group elects a board of 27 members. This year, two members were elected two a second term, and five, including Judge Hejmanowski, were newly elected to board membership.

The organization is the nation’s premier provider of juvenile justice specific training, education, planning and data analysis. Last year, it fulfilled nearly 1,000 requests from courts for technical assistance and trained more than 11,500 judges, judicial officers and attorneys. Hejmanowski has served on the NCJFCJ’s curriculum committee for the past two years. That committee planned more than 60 educational sessions provided at this year’s annual conference.

Contacted about his election to the board, Hejmanowski said that he was “thrilled to continue Ohio’s long history of active participation in the NCJFCJ,” noting that only three states have more members than Ohio does, and that two of the last six presidents of the council have been Ohioans: Judge Anthony Capizzi, of the Montgomery County Juvenile Court, and Judge David Stucki (ret.), of the Stark County Family Court. Judge Denise Cubbon, of the Lucas County Juvenile Court, just completed two terms of service on the council’s board.

With this election, Hejmanowski now simultaneously serves on the boards of the nation’s top judicial, governmental, and research boards in the realm of juvenile justice. He was appointed last year to the advisory board of the research-oriented National Center for Juvenile Justice in Pittsburgh, and named at the beginning of this year to the U.S. government’s Federal Advisory Committee for Juvenile Justice. On the latter board, Hejmanowski chairs the subcommittee on compliance that is charged with providing interpretation of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act to the individual states.

“It’s wonderful to be able to give Delaware County a voice in discussions at the national level, and serving on all three boards simultaneously allows for me to share information across organizations,” Hejmanowski said. “Just last week in Orlando, Caren Harp, administrator of the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and I were able to sit down at the NCJFCJ conference because she was presenting there. In under an hour, we were able to work through two statutory interpretation questions so that her office can provide guidance to the states several months sooner than if those questions would have waited until the next federal advisory committee meeting.”

In addition to his service on the three national boards and committees, Hejmanowski also serves on the board of the Ohio State Bar Foundation, chairs the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Language Services Committee, and serves on the High Court’s Commission on the Rules of Superintendence. He chairs the Ohio State Bar Association’s Content Advisory Committee. Locally, he serves on the boards of the Central Ohio Symphony, the Delaware County Historical Society, the Ohio Wesleyan Junior League, and the Arena Fair Theater Company. He is president of the Delaware County Bar Foundation.

He frequently serves as a narrator for the Central Ohio Symphony, has acted in four Arena Fair productions, and composed a fanfare performed by the Symphony last December. He has written a weekly column for the Delaware Gazette since 2005, having written 650 columns in that time period. Asked about his various board involvements, Hejmanowski noted, “Life is lot more interesting when you’re busy.”

