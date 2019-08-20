Horticulture, food preservation exhibitors sought

The Delaware County Fair is Sept. 14-21 this year, and now is the time to think about what to enter in the open shows for Flowers/Horticulture as well as Food Preservation.

Registration must be done in the fair office no later than noon, Saturday, Aug. 24.

The fair is an excellent platform to showcase Delaware County Residents beautiful flowers, plants, potted plants and flower design.

This exhibit will be displayed in the Arts and Crafts Building, which is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

There are five divisions for Flowers/Horticultures, and there will be ribbons awarded for the top three places, plus there is a Best in Show ribbon for horticulture in memory of Rosalie Oswald, and a Best in Show ribbon for house plants will be awarded in memory of Carol Courter.

The theme this year is “A Beautiful Garden is a Work of the Heart.” If you are a floral designer, there are some great themes this year to display your talents in the floral design categories:

The Hum of Bees is the Voice of the Garden (all yellow design), Gardening is my Therapy (designers choice), Feel the Breeze (showing motion, can include dry materials), Come into My Garden So My Flowers Can Meet You (including rocks and stones), Always Make Thyme for Loved Ones (including herbs), The Garden is a Mirror of the Heart (including a mirror), Don’t Let Things Bug You (miniature design 5” and under), Relax and Enjoy the View (construction), Wish for Rain (all green design), Circle of Friends (spiral design), Water Your Soul (featuring water), Serving from the Heart (salute the colors), Cultivate Lasting Friendships (designers choice), Compost Happens (incorporating wood), The Garden Feeds the Soul (showing reverence), Some see a weed, Some see a wish (featuring roadside material).

You can find a complete list and the rules in the Delaware County Fair Exhibitor’s Guide online at http://www.delawarecountyfair.com/fair/exhibitors-guide.cfm. Judging for this division will be on the first Saturday of the Fair, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The department head for Flowers/Horticulture is Diane Hedges.

Here are some of the general rules for Department: Flower/Horticulture:

1. Entries are open to any Ohio resident. Entry fees are 20% of first place premium.

2. Unless otherwise noted all flowers, house plants must be grown by the entrant.

Food Preservation

The fair is an excellent platform to showcase Delaware County and its surrounding counties residents what food preservation is all about.

This exhibit will be displayed in the Arts and Crafts Building, which is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

You can enter a maximum of three entries per class, per exhibitor. Below are categories you may want to enter:

• Vegetables (quart jars only): Beans, Corn, Mixed Vegetables, Tomatoes, Any other variety not listed

• Fruit (quart jars only): Fruit (any kind), Juice (any kind, includes tomato)

• Preserves & Jams (pint or ½ pint jars): Berry, Apple, Peach, Family Favorite (any other item)

• Jellies (pint or ½ pint jars – no paraffin): Berry, Apple, Hot Pepper, Family Favorite (any other item)

• Butters: Apple, Pear, Any Other Not Listed

• Pickled: Any Relish, Any Pickles

• Miscellaneous (quart or pint jars): Pizza Sauce, Spaghetti Sauce, Apple Sauce, Soup, Salsa, Any Other Not Listed

You can find a complete list and the rules in the Delaware County Fair Exhibitor’s Guide online at

http://www.delawarecountyfair.com/fair/exhibitors-guide.cfm.

The department head for Food Preservation is Melody Kerr.

Here are some of the general rules for Department: Food Preservation:

1. Entries are open to any Ohio resident. Entry fees are 20% of first place premium.

2. All entries must be created by entrant.

3. All canned goods must have been canned in the last 12 months and have new rings and lids.

4. All canned goods may be opened as a part of judging.

For more information about the fair contact Sandy Kuhn, general manager, via email at skuhn@delawarecountyfair.com or phone 740-362-3851.

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

This story was submitted by the Delaware County Fair.

