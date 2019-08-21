Deadline for fair exhibitors approaching

The Delaware County Fair is Sept. 14-21 this year, and now is the time to think about what to enter in the open shows for Miscellaneous Arts & Crafts; Photography, Paintings and Drawings; and the Horse and Pony Show.

Registration must be done in the fair office no later than noon on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Miscellaneous Arts & Crafts

This exhibit will be displayed in the Arts and Crafts Building, which is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

You can enter a maximum of 3 entries per class per exhibitor. Some of the main categories are Needle Arts, Rug Art, Tole & Decorated Painting, Stained Glass, Paper Arts, Miniature Art, Jewelry & Beading, Woodworking, Clothing, Gourd Art, Handcrafted Holiday art, Scrapbook art, and Antiques.

The Antiques category has some interesting competitions: Dolls/Figurines, Postcards, Ohio Wesleyan, Delaware County/Ashley Fair, Little Brown Jug, Delaware County Bank and Christmas Card. There will be ribbons awarded for the top three places in each competition.

You can find a complete list and the rules in the Delaware County Fair Exhibitor’s Guide online at

http://www.delawarecountyfair.com/fair/exhibitors-guide.cfm.

The department head for Miscellaneous Arts & Crafts is Melody Kerr.

Here are some of the general rules for Department: Miscellaneous Arts & Crafts:

1. Entries are open to any Ohio resident. Entry fees are 20% of first place premium.

2. All entries must be created by entrant.

Photography, Paintings and Drawings

The fair is an excellent platform to showcase Delaware County and its surrounding counties residents’ skills in photography, painting and drawing.

Check-in will be in the Arts and Crafts Building from 5 to 8 p.m. the Friday night prior to the opening of the fair. No entries will be accepted prior to that time. This exhibit will be displayed in the Arts and Crafts Building, which is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

You can enter a maximum of 3 entries per class per exhibitor. There is an Amateur and a Professional classification for Photography, Painting and Drawing, and several categories in each.

Please note all photographs must be 8-by-10 and presented in a plastic sleeve only.

You can find a complete list of categories and the rules in the Delaware County Fair Exhibitor’s Guide online at http://www.delawarecountyfair.com/fair/exhibitors-guide.cfm.

Open Horse and Pony Show

There is a new start time this year, and we want to make sure regulars are aware of this change to Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m.

Categories for the show:

1. Open Standardbred Showmanship

2. Open English Showmanship

3. Open Standardbred Pleasure, 2 Gait

4. Open English Pleasure

5. English Equitation, All Ages

6. 1st Year Showmanship Participant

7. Open Western Pony Showmanship, 58” & Under

8. Open Western Horse Showmanship, Over 58”

9. Lead-Line Riders, 8 Yrs. & Under

10. Open Horsemanship

11. 1st Year Horsemanship, Walk & Trot Only

12. Open Western Pleasure Pony, 58” & Under

13. Open Western Pleasure Horse, Over 58”

14. 1st Year Beginner Pleasure, Walk & Trot Only

15. Open Egg & Spoon

16. 1st Year Egg & Spoon, Walk & Trot Only

17. Practice Pole Bending ($5 Entry Fee, No Pay Back)

18. Lead-Line Pole Bending, 8 Yrs. & Under

19. Pole Bending, Ages 14 & Under

20. Pole Bending, Ages 15 & Over

21. Practice Barrels ($5 Entry Fee, No Pay Back)

22. Lead-Line Barrels, 8 Yrs. & Under

23. Barrels, Ages 14 & Under

24. Barrels, Ages 15 & Over

25. Open Driving Class, 2 or 4 Wheel

26. Ranch Pleasure Pony, 58” & Under

27. Ranch Pleasure Horse, Over 58”

28. Ranch Riding Horse, Over 58”

You can find a complete list and the rules in the Delaware County Fair Exhibitor’s Guide online at http://www.delawarecountyfair.com/fair/exhibitors-guide.cfm.

The director of this show is Diane Winters, and the Show Committee includes Deb Bergandine, Jackie Blair, Bill & Nancee Fisher, Linda Hall, Tracy Haller, Mike Harter, Pat Allen and Ross Long (honorary).

Here are some of the general rules for Department: Open Horse and Pony Show: Proper show attire is required. Please dress for the type of horse you are showing. Following Ohio 4-H Rule Book. No Stallions, except Open Pleasure. No entry fee refunds.

Entry fee is $5 for categories 1-24 and $10 for the Ranch Classes 26-28.

For more information about the fair, contact Sandy Kuhn, general manager, via email at skuhn@delawarecountyfair.com or phone 740-362-3851.

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

This story was submitted by the Delaware County Fair.

