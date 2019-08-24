Speeding still an issue on Berlin Station Road

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is planning to deploy a speed trailer on Berlin Station Road early next month with the aim of reducing the amount of speeding drivers and crashes.

Since Olentangy Berlin High School opened last year, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has had issues with drivers speeding, particularly in the school zone.

Last September, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Head of Community and Media Relations Tracy Whited said there’s always an adjustment period when a new school is added, but driver’s should know to obey posted speed limits.

Whited said in September 2018 that deputies would be doing targeted enforcement in the school zone area, and school resources officers would be speaking to students about safe driving.

“As you near any school facility, and the traffic sign indicates motorists travel 20 mph during restricted hours, but the sign does not list those hours, then play it safe and slow down,” Whited said in 2018. “The Ohio Revised Code does not state what those restricted hours should be nor are there any requirements for those signs to list any hours. So, if the sign’s lights are flashing, or there are buses, children or pedestrians in the area, slow down. It’s that simple.”

Nearly a year later, the sheriff’s office is planning more efforts to reign in speeding drivers. On Thursday, Whited said in the past year, 28% of traffic stops on Berlin Station Road resulted in speeding tickets.

Whited added after hearing from residents on Berlin Station Road, the sheriff’s office is planning on putting up a speed trailer on Sept. 3 to try and slow down traffic.

Whited said the sheriff’s office patrols hundreds of residential neighborhoods and 44 school buildings within its jurisdiction, adding the DCSO can’t be everywhere at once.

In addition to the danger of speeding in a school zone, drivers caught speeding can face harsh fines. Whited reported in 2018 that drivers caught travelling 45 mph, 25 mph over the speed limit, will be fined $160 and fined $185 on a second offense. She added that travelling 56 mph in the school zone, 36 mph over the posted speed of 20 mph, could result in the driver being arrested.

Signs marking the curve on Berlin Station Road near Dale Ford Road lay in the grass after being knocked over by drivers taking the turn too fast. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_Road-1.jpg Signs marking the curve on Berlin Station Road near Dale Ford Road lay in the grass after being knocked over by drivers taking the turn too fast. Courtesy photo | Abbey DeHart Tire marks in the grass just off Berlin Station Road mark where drivers have driven the road too fast and slid off the roadway. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is planning to put a speed trailer on the road around Sept. 3 to remind drivers of the speed limit. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_Road-2.jpg Tire marks in the grass just off Berlin Station Road mark where drivers have driven the road too fast and slid off the roadway. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is planning to put a speed trailer on the road around Sept. 3 to remind drivers of the speed limit. Courtesy photo | Abbey DeHart https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_Sheriff.jpg Courtesy photo | Abbey DeHart

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.