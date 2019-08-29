Make A Difference Delaware County set for Oct. 26

Connections Volunteer Center announced Wednesday that registration is now open for its award-winning day of service, Make A Difference Delaware County. This year’s event will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, with an 8 a.m. kickoff in two locations within the county: Camp Lazarus, 4422 Columbus Pike, Delaware; and Forman Insurance Agency, State Farm, 30 S. Vernon St., Sunbury.

Volunteers will receive a complimentary breakfast and project assignments for the day during the kickoff. Assignments will vary, but typical volunteer sites include a local county park, older adult’s home, or a nonprofit agency.

Throughout the nearly three-hour-service period, volunteers will complete outdoor jobs such as leaf raking, window washing, painting and other related yard work. Upon finishing, volunteers are invited to return to Camp Lazarus for lunch – a heartfelt way to show appreciation for paying it forward.

With an annual average of more than 400 volunteers, MDDC event coordinator Colleen Dennis said the day is a great way to give back, together.

“Each year, we get dozens of groups from businesses, places of worship, athletic teams and families from all over Delaware County who look forward to serving others in a collective way,” said Dennis. “Many often share with us how deeply rewarding it is to serve others and how the event strengthens their group’s cohesiveness and sense of team work.”

Dennis also shared that it’s the notes of appreciation from the nonprofits and older adults that puts things into purposeful perspective. Delaware resident Bev Avers is an older adult who received services during last year’s MDDC and was moved by the kindness and generosity of the volunteers.

“I want to thank you for cleaning out all the thistles and weeds on the patio, and for washing my windows, removing screens, and carrying the plants out,” Ayers said. “You all did such a wonderful job, and I’m so appreciative and thankful – it was a joy to meet you! May God bless you as you continue to be a blessing to so many.”

The 2019 MDDC sponsors are IRONMAN Foundation, Forman Insurance Agency, State Farm, and Amanda Mowry of Modern Woodmen of America.

To register, visit www.ConnectionsVolunteerCenter.org or contact Connections Volunteer Center at (740) 363-5000.

Connections Volunteer Center is a program of HelpLine, funded by SourcePoint, HelpLine, and private donations. HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, a partner with United Ways of Delaware, Morrow, and Union Counties, and recipient of various state and federal grants as well as contributions that support its mission and services. To learn more, visit www.helplinedelmor.org.

Volunteer Andrew Rentz demonstrates that volunteerism happens at all ages during Make A Difference Delaware County.

