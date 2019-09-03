Marching into new season

The Delaware Hayes High School Marching Band performed its new show “Oddly Enough” for the general public for the first time Friday night during the Hayes versus Buckeye Valley football game.

Freshmen and seniors alike said they wouldn’t forget the experience of their first and last Buckeye Valley game, respectively.

“A home game against Buckeye Valley is a good start for the freshmen,” said Andrew Persinger, a senior.

Persinger added that because the game is against Hayes’ rival, the freshmen get to perform for one of the largest crowds at the very start of their season, which makes subsequent performances and competitions less intimidating.

Freshman Erin Madden said she and many other freshmen were nervous going in, but they had fun during the game.

“It was super anxiety provoking, but at the same time, I feel like we were all just so excited that it didn’t matter,” Madden said.

Friday’s game was also the first performance with band members in their uniforms, and freshman Eva Nugent really enjoyed getting to wear his Hayes uniform for the first time.

“I kind of felt not cool without the uniform, but when we put the uniforms on, I felt really cool and really proud,” Nugent said.

Freshman Reagan Connor added the first performance didn’t go perfectly for her.

“During the performance, me and this one kid switched spots accidentally, and then I had no clue where to go so I fell over somebody,” Connor joked, adding she improvised and everything ended up being okay. “I just followed where I was supposed to go and cut across to get back in my spot.”

The freshmen said the performance has eliminated their nerves for future football games.

“We can handle it!” Madden said.

Seniors in the band said they’ll miss the energy and excitement around the game since this is their final year in band.

“It was really cool,” said senior Kylie Booth. “The student section knows the band seniors now, and they know our names and everything. It was cool. I’m glad it was a home game.”

Senior Tom Henson, like Nugent, said he was excited to perform in uniform.

“It felt like Christmas morning,” Henson said.

The band will perform its show, “Oddly Enough,” at every football game and will attend several band competitions this season. The first competition is Sept. 14.

Members of the Delaware Hayes High School Marching Band perform their show "Oddly Enough" in uniform for the first time during the Hayes versus Buckeye Valley game Friday.

gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

