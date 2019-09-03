SWCD gearing up for county fair

Where can you go to be impressed by a variety of agricultural exhibits and farm animals, test your hand-eye coordination on an arcade game, view the “best of” contest entries, scream during a hair-raising amusement ride, and drool over an amazing array of fair food? The Delaware County Fair! Join Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) for this year’s event and participate in one or all of our hands-on activities.

In addition to daily educational events, the Delaware SWCD cabin will be full of pollinator facts and ideas for attracting them to your home. Delaware SWCD staff tackled a significant renovation of the flower beds in the conservation park this spring and summer, and replanting was conducted with a focus on native perennials desirable to pollinators. Currently, these plants are relatively small, but stay tuned for their transformation into an attractive and nutritious banquet for caterpillars, bees, and butterflies in the next year or two. Some annuals, such as coleus and salvia, were planted to provide summer color while the perennials get established. New species include cup plant, swamp and common milkweed, rattlesnake master, coneflower, prairie blazing star, a variety of herbs, compass plant, and butterfly weed, just to name a few.

Here is our event schedule:

• On Saturday, Sept. 14, with the support of Spring Berry Landscaping and Tree Service, our annual make-your-own Buckeye necklace station will start at 10 a.m. and continue until supplies are depleted. Show your team spirit by wearing your own handcrafted necklace, just in time for the The Ohio State University football game which begins at noon. Also on Saturday, trained volunteers will teach archery skills and safety at the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s archery trailer. The trailer will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all skill levels are welcome to try for the bulls-eye.

• On Sunday, Sept. 15, the archery skills development program will again be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Families are welcome to engage in pumpkin painting with the Buckeye Valley FFA students from 1 to 4 p.m. The evening holds additional fun with a short conservation awards ceremony at 7:40 p.m. and outdoor movie, “Ferdinand,” sponsored by Ohigro. Hang out on a straw bale with free popcorn and sno-cones, courtesy of Jack Fling Insurance Agency, while viewing this kid-friendly movie. (In case of rain, the awards, movies, and snacks will be moved to Monday, Sept. 16).

• On Monday, Sept. 16, our new activity, conservation putt-putt golf, will be open from 12 to 8 p.m. A series of miniature golf greens will be set up in the conservation park, so come and swing for a hole in one. Volunteers with Johnstown Community Sportsman’s Club will operate their inflatable BB gun range from 3 to 7 p.m. Also during that time, the delicious flavors from Cabela’s outdoor cooking will waft through the conservation park, so be sure to grab a free sample. Cabela’s staff will explain their cooking techniques, equipment, spices, and marinades.

• On Tuesday, Sept. 17, conservation putt-putt golf will be open from 12 to 8 p.m., and the Johnstown Community Sportsman’s Club BB range will open from 3 to 7 p.m. The Ohio Division of Wildlife’s K-9 unit will conduct detect and search demonstrations at the conservation park.

• Wednesday, Sept. 18, is our last day at the conservation park. Putt-putt golf will be open from 12 to 8 p.m.

County fairs provide competition, entertainment, racing, food stands, and educational exhibits for people of all ages. Combine all of these with an opportunity to visit with your friends and neighbors, and you won’t want to miss this year’s Delaware County Fair!

You can find the Delaware SWCD’s fair schedule on our website at soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram.

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us.

