Powell moving forward with DORA proposal

Discussions surrounding the establishment of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in Powell have been ongoing, and at Tuesday’s meeting of Powell City Council, the initial steps were taken to move forward with the process.

The first step in the DORA process is for the city manager to bring the application before city council to show intent to proceed. Following that announcement in council, the DORA application must now be “advertised” for two weeks, which will run through Sept. 14, before council can act on the application.

Legislation for the DORA is expected to be brought before council for introduction at its Oct. 1 meeting. Action on the application could be taken at the following meeting on Oct. 15.

Boundaries of the DORA will stretch north to Ill Mannered Brewing Company on Grace Drive, south to the southernmost part of the Village Green, east to Beech Ridge Drive, and west to Monte Carlo Italian Kitchen on West Olentangy Street.

Signs will be put up dictating when patrons are entering or exiting the designated areas. Businesses within the DORA will be issued stickers to show patrons whether or not the business allows drinks at their establishment or whether or not they are selling DORA drinks.

The DORA will only be in place for special events, according to the application. “All host entities for special events are required to develop and submit for approval a public health and safety plan along with their special event application,” the application states.

Once the host entity submits its health and safety plan along with its event application, city staff will review the proposed plan before potentially issuing a permit to establish a DORA.

Events suggested in the application as potential DORA events include the Community Bonfire in October, Powell Festival in June, farmers’ markets throughout the summer, and the Mystery Night Out and Cruise-In events in August.

Beer, wine, and liquor drinks would all be permitted in the designated areas as part of the DORA. Event organizers will be required to pay for special duty officers or overtime for public service or safety workers if necessary to ensure adequate health, public, and safety requirements. Powell’s police chief would dictate whether a particular event needs additional police officers, which would be at the expense of the event organizer.

Additionally, the police chief would determine the type of cups and markings that would be used with the DORA.

Anyone interested in learning more about the proposed DORA should attend the Tuesday, Oct. 1 council meeting. Meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. in the Village Green, located at 47 Hall St.

Dillon Davis

