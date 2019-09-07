Grandparents visit Schultz

The population in classrooms at Schultz Elementary School doubled Friday when students were joined by their grandmothers and grandfathers for Grandparents Day.

Hundreds of grandparents visited every grade of the school throughout the day and took part in games and other activities, including word searches, learning about each other, and reading to each other.

John Theus drove down from Akron to spend part of the morning with his third grade grandson, Michael Duffy.

“I like just being with my grandson, doing things together,” Theus said.

Pat Higgins, a Union City resident, also drove to see her third grade grandson, Ty Higgins, Friday, adding she was happy to come.

“I like being here, seeing all the grandparents and kids,” Higgins said. “That makes you feel good.”

Higgins said elementary schools have changed a lot since she was a student.

“They are more wound up,” Higgins joked. “We always had to be quiet.”

Dianna Wise, a third grade teacher at Schultz, took pictures of each family, adding she enjoyed hosting Grandparents Day.

“I love seeing the kids smile,” Wise said. “They get really excited for their grandparents to come.”

Wise said she had her students write letters to their grandparents, which she said is beneficial to students.

“It’s time for them to spend with their grandparents, and their grandparents get to see what they do in class,” Wise said. “The students look forward to it.”

Second grade teacher Kirsten Cole said she enjoys how gracious the students and grandparents are to students whose grandparents couldn’t make it.

“One of the best things is seeing kids inviting buddies and grandparents adopting students,” Cole said. “It’s a great community builder.”

Delaware City Schools Superintendent Heidi Kegley stopped by Schultz to see Grandparent’s Day. She was happy to see a turn out of hundreds.

“This provides a wonderful opportunity to welcome grandparents and show the positive school experience students have every day,” Kegley said.

Kegley added the district has various Grandparents Days at the various elementary schools throughout the year, and she’s excited for the next one.

Linda Rohr and her granddaughter, third grader Kiley Davis, do a word search puzzle together Friday morning in Dianna Wise’s class at Schultz Elementary School. The puzzle was one of several activities third graders did with their grandparents. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_DSC_0705.jpg Linda Rohr and her granddaughter, third grader Kiley Davis, do a word search puzzle together Friday morning in Dianna Wise’s class at Schultz Elementary School. The puzzle was one of several activities third graders did with their grandparents. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Third grader Averie Uditis and her grandfather, Dan Uditis, pose for a picture Friday. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_DSC_0713.jpg Third grader Averie Uditis and her grandfather, Dan Uditis, pose for a picture Friday. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Third grader Thomas Brenner plays a paper version of battleship with his grandmother, Deb Brenner, Friday morning. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_DSC_0719.jpg Third grader Thomas Brenner plays a paper version of battleship with his grandmother, Deb Brenner, Friday morning. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.