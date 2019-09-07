Ghost towns to take center stage

When Gale Martin returns to the Big Walnut Area Historical Society at 7:30 Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Myers Inn Museum, she will talk about the Ghost Towns in Marion County. This program is open to the public. Admission is free.

Join us as we explore the ghost towns, villages, and unusual place names from Marion County, Ohio; towns that, for whatever reason, simply ceased to exist. Imagine strolling these dusty roads for a glimpse at a bygone era, and go back to the days when the streets were busy, even booming. Over time, some changed names, others dried up because industry disappeared or there was a major catastrophe such as a fire. Some disappeared because the railroad moved its line or were absorbed by other towns. Others are marked only by a street name, a cemetery, or a word on an old map. Some were never more than the name of the post office. If these abandoned spaces hold a fascination for you, mark this program on your calendar and join us on Sept. 10.

Martin is a trustee of the Ohio Prairie Association and the Appalachia Ohio Alliance Board of Trustees, and she is currently the director of the Wyandot Popcorn Museum. For 13 years she was the executive director of the Marion County Historical Society, having retired from that position in July of 2017. Before accepting the position with MCHS, Martin was the education specialist for the Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District and a part-time naturalist at the Mount Gilead State Park.

Myers Inn Museum, 45 S. Columbus St., Sunbury, is located across from the southwest corner of Sunbury Village Square. It is open noon to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and from 10-3 on Saturdays.

