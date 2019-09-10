Mosquito fogging scheduled for Genoa Twp.

The Delaware General Health District is informing Genoa Township residents that mosquito fogging will occur Wednesday, Sept. 11, as a result of a mosquito collection trap testing positive for West Nile virus.

Fogging will occur weather permitting, including a wind speed of less than 10 miles an hour and a minimum temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

The radius of fogging includes Worthington Road to Lewis Center Road to Hoover Reservoir to Westerville Central High School. Exact fogging zone is located on the mosquito page of DelawareHealth.org.

For those residents outside the fog zone, the health district will place additional traps around the township to determine if additional fogging is necessary.

Any resident who does not want their property sprayed is asked to call the health district at 740-368-1700 by 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, and request to be placed on the no-fog list.

Updated fogging plans will be announced on DelawareHealth.org and on the health district’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

All residents are urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The most effective prevention is to dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. Make sure your property is free of stagnant water in flower pots, bird baths, tarps, gutters and other places where it can collect. Avoid going outdoors in the morning and the evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you do go out, wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing and apply mosquito repellent that contains DEET or Picaridin.

Submitted by the Delaware General Health District.

