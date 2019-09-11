Little Brown Jug memories, mementos sought

Two presenters, Roger Huston, the long-time announcer, and Jay Wolf, unofficial historian of the Little Brown Jug harness race, will be featured at the next community program offered by the Delaware County Historical Society. Following their comments, audience members will be asked to share their own stories about the race, which will be recorded as part of the Little Brown Jug Oral History Project, a digital archive for capturing and sharing local community history.

The program will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, starting at 7 p.m. However, attendees are encouraged to bring race mementos (photographs, programs, etc.) that can be added to the DCHS collection. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and members of the Collections Committee will be available to document the donations.

The program is free and open to the public and is sponsored by SourcePoint, Willow Brook Christian Communities and Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan. To ensure adequate seating, registration is strongly advised. For more information and to register, visit the DCHS website (https://delawareohiohistory.org/little-brown-jug-memories/), or email Programs@DelawareOhioHistory.org, or call 740-369-3831, ext 3.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_DCHS-1.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

This story was submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.

This story was submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.