OWU rises in U.S. News & World report rankings

Ohio Wesleyan University moves up in two categories in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of the nation’s 2020 Best Colleges released today.

According to the magazine, Ohio Wesleyan is ranked at:

• No. 92 among the nation’s “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges,” up three spots from 2019. The ranking is OWU’s highest in this category since 2005, when the university reached No. 89.

• No. 58 among the National Liberal Arts “Best Value Schools,” up nine spots over last year.

• No. 132 among the National Liberal Arts “Top Schools on Social Mobility,” determined by the success of a college in enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded federal Pell Grants.

• One of the nation’s “A+ Schools for B Students.” (This alphabetical list does not include rankings.)

U.S. News based its 2020 rankings on “15 diverse measures of academic quality” in the areas of outcomes, graduation and retention rates, graduation rate performance, social mobility, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving.

For the new rankings, the magazine collected data on more than 1,900 institutions. It selected fewer than 1,400 schools to include in the rankings.

“We are pleased to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of its Best Colleges based on factors including the outcomes our students achieve,” said Stefanie Niles, Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for enrollment and communications. “We encourage prospective students and families to review the rankings and then to visit our campus and others to find the best fit for their wants and needs.”

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan, including enrollment information, ratings and rankings, and graduate outcomes at www.owu.edu/admission.

