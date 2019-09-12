DACC students spruce up infield

With vendors, exhibitors, and competitors having already begun setting up at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Delaware Area Career Center students were hard at work Wednesday landscaping the infield of the racetrack.

Close to 40 students from the landscaping architecture and equine science classes at the DACC have been working since last week to pull weeds, plant mums, and mulch areas around the fairgrounds, including the “Little Brown Jug” hedge located in the infield.

Equine science instructor Jennifer Kessler said the students have been working at the fairgrounds since the day after labor day, and the project provides the students with a number of benefits.

“It builds teamwork and civic responsibility,” Kessler said. “It builds grit and a plain-old work ethic getting it done in this heat. The nice thing is, when they are done, it’s on view for so many people.”

Kessler said she’s proud of the students and happy they get to feel a “sense of pride” when they are done and their work gets seen throughout fair week.

James Cannon, a DACC senior from Buckeye Valley, was mulching with the rest of the students Wednesday, which he enjoyed.

“I like helping out and making it better,” Cannon said. “I think we’re doing a pretty good job out here.”

Cannon said he’s planning to attend the fair, and he’s most looking forward to “eating some food.”

Faith Brookens, a DACC senior from Delaware Hayes High School, was mulching Wednesday while her foot was wrapped in a cast from a sprained toe.

“It’s been difficult, but I’m glad there’s wind today and that it’s not so sunny,” Brookens said. “The mulch makes it difficult because it gets dirty, but you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Sara Friend, a DACC senior from Buckeye Valley, said she’s happy with how everything has turned out.

“I’m pretty proud,” Friend said. “Everyone can see the work we did.”

Friend said she’s “excited and nervous” for the fair, because she’s showing a miniature horse.

The Delaware County Fair begins Saturday and runs through Sept. 21.

Delaware Area Career Center Landscaping Architecture students mulch the “Little Brown Jug” hedge located in the infield of the racetrack at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Wednesday. From left to right: Matthew Love, James Cannon and Brandon Hudson. Cannon said he was excited for everyone at the fair to see the work they had done. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_DACC-Landscaping.jpg Delaware Area Career Center Landscaping Architecture students mulch the “Little Brown Jug” hedge located in the infield of the racetrack at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Wednesday. From left to right: Matthew Love, James Cannon and Brandon Hudson. Cannon said he was excited for everyone at the fair to see the work they had done. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_Little-Brown-Jug.jpg Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Sam Smith, left, and Faith Brookens, right, mulch the “Little Brown Jug” hedge Wednedsay afternoon. Brookens, who has a sprained toe, said the work was difficult, especially in the mulch, but said “you gotta do what you gotta do.” The students also planted mums, weeded and mulched throughout the fairgrounds. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_DACC-landscaping-2.jpg Sam Smith, left, and Faith Brookens, right, mulch the “Little Brown Jug” hedge Wednedsay afternoon. Brookens, who has a sprained toe, said the work was difficult, especially in the mulch, but said “you gotta do what you gotta do.” The students also planted mums, weeded and mulched throughout the fairgrounds. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

‘Little Brown Jug’ hedge gets facelift; Race to be held Sept. 19

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

