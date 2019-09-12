Subdivisions in Sunbury targeted by thieves

Sunbury Village Council recently discussed a rash of robberies in several subdivisions.

During council’s Sept. 4 meeting, it was noted that there were 50 car break-ins reported at Sunbury Estates, Sunbury Mills and Sunbury Meadows. Two vehicles were recovered, and there are five to six potential suspects, but there is still a lot of legwork to do, the Sunbury Police Department reported.

Councilman Timothy P. Gose wrote on Facebook, “Update from PD last night at council about the car break-ins. More video evidence coming in and being analyzed. Arrest of several perps coming very soon. The suspects are primarily from Cbus crime ring and have hit many suburban pocket neighborhoods in Delaware County this year. They target the people in mostly rural ‘safe’ zones that ‘feel’ comfortably safe about leaving car doors, windows open and unlocked, etc. and have easy access to the freeway. Rarely do they hit the same place twice so that’s good news; but still, we are now on notice so we need to be more proactive about locking cars and homes at night etc.”

Mayor Tommy Hatfield recalled another incident where seven or eight cars were broken into during softball games, without anyone noticing the thefts until it was too late. He said the quietness of the community, its affluence, and the proximity of Interstate 71 all make Sunbury an appealing target.

Also in the subdivisions, Administrator Allen Rothermel said in his report that the connection between Sunbury Meadows Drive and Granville Street opened on Aug. 2. Also, “Granville Street from Evening to Columbus was completely re-paved,” Rothermel wrote. In addition, the Letts Avenue mill and fill project is complete.

Engineer consultant Dave Parkinson said work has also been done on Saffron Drive in response to a resident’s complaint.

Genoa Township also notes that Harlem Road is closed between Woodtown Road and Sunbury Road for a bridge replacement through Nov. 29. Questions regarding the closure can be answered by the Delaware County Engineer at 740-833-2400.

Sunbury Meadows Drive at West Granville Street in Sunbury opened last month. The Sunbury Meadows subdivision also has access to state Route 3. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_Sunbury-Meadows-Drive-at-Granville-Street.jpg Sunbury Meadows Drive at West Granville Street in Sunbury opened last month. The Sunbury Meadows subdivision also has access to state Route 3. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

