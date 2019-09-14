Strand’s Free Summer Kids Series wraps up

The Strand Theatre’s Free Summer Kids Series has been a staple in Delaware County for decades. The mission is to offer Delaware children free daytime entertainment, teach them to give to those in need, and provide essential supplies to local charities. The Strand takes great pride in this long-standing program of giving from one generation to the next!

“As we look ahead, we ask ourselves, how can we make this program better for everyone – the children, local charities and the Strand? The Strand needs to show the best movies available to ensure greater attendance. Greater attendance means more charitable donations. Greater attendance also increases concession sales. That along with our generous sponsors allow us to provide this program at no cost to the public,” said Tracey Peyton, the Strand’s managing director.

The results are in for this year’s June and July Summer Kids Series. During the two months, 3,909 patrons contributed to eight nonprofit agencies. Through the program, the agencies collectively received:

• $420.75 in cash donations

• 488 pounds of food provided for People in Need

• 140 games and toys provided for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Delaware County

• 1,046 personal care items

• 50 laundry items

• 233 baby items

• 753 school and office supply items

“It is so fulfilling to see children come in excited to give to our nonprofit recipients,” Peyton said. “When we can instill this spirit of generosity at such a young age, this is only a glimpse of what is to come – a future of charitable adults, which is something that all nonprofits need. It makes my heart melt to see our patrons answer this call to action.”

The Strand Theatre, established in 1916, is one of the 10 oldest continuously operating movie theatres in the country showing first-run films. The nonprofit Strand has also been recognized nationally for its Sensory initiative and is a recent recipient of the Quality of Life Award given out by the Delaware Chamber of Commerce to a nonprofit group that makes a significant contribution to the community. For more information about The Strand Theatre, please visit www.thestrandtheatre.net.

Four hundred fifty-six people attended the two Free Summer Kids Series screenings of "The Ant Bully" held June 18 at the Strand Theatre.

Special to The Gazette

