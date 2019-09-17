Tidd shows champion gilt

Kase Tidd capped off his first year showing hogs in 2018 by taking home multiple awards during the Delaware County Fair, most notably the Grand Champion Market Barrow honor. On Monday, Tidd, 10, continued to pile up the awards, making it back-to-back years in which he has shown an overall grand champion hog.

Tidd, who is from La Rue and attends Elgin Elementary School, and his 243-pound gilt won the Middleweight Gilt Division en route to claiming the title of Grand Champion Market Gilt. Tidd’s hog beat out more than 60 other hogs to take home the top honor.

In addition to his Grand Champion gilt, Tidd’s barrow also won the Lightweight Division of the barrow judging, but the hog was unable to be considered in the Grand Champion judging due to Tidd having already won the Grand Champion award in the gilt division. Last year, Tidd showed the overall Grand Champion Market Barrow and won the Heavyweight Gilt Division.

The Reserve Champion Market Gilt award went to Brooklin Davis and her 238-pound gilt. Addison Lamneck also made the final judging after her gilt, which weighed the most of all the gilts at 286 pounds, won the Champion Heavyweight Gilt award.

Both Tidd and Davis are part of the Loin Hustlers 4-H Club.

Reserve Champions in the three divisions were Hanah Rhoades, who finished runner-up in the Lightweight Division, Maggie Cain in the Middleweight Division, and Garrett Harsh in the Heavyweight Division.

Asked what goes into ultimately having a Grand Champion pig, Tidd, who also took home a third-place award at the Ohio State Fair this year, said there is work to be done every day with the pigs.

“A lot of walking, a lot of washing, cleaning out the pins,” Tidd said of the daily work that goes into showing, adding his mother, Summer, and his father, Kevan, are a big help in getting that work done.

Tidd said he got into showing to simply have fun and to be able to spend more time around his friends. As for his advice to anyone who is interested in showing animals, he said it comes down to a willingness to work.

“Like everybody in my family have always said, ‘hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard,” Tidd said.

Asked if he would be back to go for more awards next year, Tidd smiled before nodding his head in agreement.

Kase Tidd is all smiles as he shakes the judge’s hand after claiming the Grand Champion Market Gilt honor during Monday’s Market Pig Show at the Delaware County Fair. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1__DSC0273.jpg Kase Tidd is all smiles as he shakes the judge’s hand after claiming the Grand Champion Market Gilt honor during Monday’s Market Pig Show at the Delaware County Fair. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette Kase Tidd shows his Grand Champion Market Gilt inside the Pig and Lamb Barn Monday. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1__DSC0266.jpg Kase Tidd shows his Grand Champion Market Gilt inside the Pig and Lamb Barn Monday. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.