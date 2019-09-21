Kopp shows top market chickens

Years of hard work paid off Sunday night for Katelyn Kopp, whose three fowl were awarded Grand Champion Meat Chickens Pen of 3 at the 2019 Delaware County Fair.

A Buckeye Valley Middle School student, Kopp, 12, has been raising and showing chickens in 4-H for two years as part of the Nature’s Friends 4-H Club.

“It was something new to try out,” Kopp said. “I’d been doing more running sports, so it was nice to show animals.”

Kopp said she raised the grand champion chickens for two years and was feeling good going into the competition.

“I was pretty confident,” she said. “I was really happy and surprised, because I didn’t think I‘d get first. There were a lot of people competing. (I didn’t think) I’d get first out of everyone. It felt pretty good, because I was very happy and excited.”

Kopp said she “might” show market chickens again next year, but she might also focus on playing basketball.

Kopp’s mother, Maggie, said she was proud of her daughter’s achievement.

“I’m really proud of Katie as she always had a positive attitude and worked hard from the start to finish,” Maggie Kopp said.

Additionally, Abby Pyle, of the Delaware Ashley County Liners 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Meat Chickens; Paige Garrett, of the Delaware Bellepoint Friendly 4-Her’s Club took third place; Kayleigh Agin, of the Delaware Barrels, Rails & Such took fourth place; and Jonathan Webb, of Delaware Rabbits and Roosters, took fifth place.

