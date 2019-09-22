Students sentenced in Hyatts MS incident

Six students from Olentangy Hyatts Middle School were ordered to serve time in the Central Ohio Youth Center, perform community service, and spend time on community control for either placing urine and semen on food that was eaten by teachers or for helping and saying nothing about the contaminated food.

Eight students were charged in Delaware County Juvenile Court earlier this month with assault on a teacher, a fifth-degree felony.

According to Delaware County Juvenile Court documents, three students brought in plastic bags containing semen or urine and placed the liquids in food they were preparing for their teachers to eat. Documents note that one of the students brought in his own semen but did not actually place it on the food. Documents note that they encouraged the other students and planned the offense, however.

The other five students were charged with complicity to assault on a teacher, also a fifth-degree felony. Court documents state that these five students knew that the fluids were being mixed into the food but said nothing.

Additionally, one 14-year-old was also charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, for deleting videos and texts from his phone that proved he knew what the other students were doing.

The students appeared before Delaware County Juvenile Court Judge David A. Hejmanowski on Sept. 16 and also on Friday, where six of them admitted to the offenses and were adjudicated by the judge.

In four of the cases, Hejmanowski ordered that the juveniles serve 90 days in the Central Ohio Youth Center in Marysville and ordered the 30 days be served with the other 60 suspended. The other two students were ordered to serve 20 days with the other 70 suspended.

The juveniles were all ordered to pay court costs and write a letter of apology to the teachers within two weeks. Hejmanowski ordered that the students each perform 100 hours of community service cleaning up facilities and restrooms for Preservation Parks of Delaware County, and collecting trash and leafs outside the Delaware County Jail.

The juveniles were also ordered to undergo a psychological assessment and attend presentations from the Delaware General Health District about food contamination and communicable diseases.

One juvenile, a 14-year-old who aided the other students and did not warn teachers, denied the charges against him Friday. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 10 at 3 p.m.

One other student, a 14-year-old, was not arraigned by press time Friday.

Kristyn Wilson, the assistant director of communications for the Olentangy Local Schools District, released a statement on behalf of the district after the charges were filed in juvenile court earlier this month.

“We are aware that charges have been filed in this case, and we thank law enforcement for their due diligence,” the statement reads. “As a district, we are saddened that these charges are a result of actions that took place at one of our schools. Our teachers deserve respect and kindness, and anything less than that is completely unacceptable. We will continue to support law enforcement in every way possible.”

Wilson added that the students have faced disciplinary actions at the school, but she could not specify what they were.

“The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) prohibits school districts from disclosing specific outcomes,” Wilson stated in an email. “However, we can say with the information that was available at the time of the incident, we immediately acted in accordance with district policies and state law.”

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

