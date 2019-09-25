Gilsons named Cooperator of the Year

Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is pleased to announce its 2019 Cooperator of the Year award winner, Wholesome Harvest CSA!

Owners Heather and David Gilson have been using chemical-free methods to grow a wide variety of produce on their Delaware County farm since 2016.

The Gilsons sell most of their produce through the “community supported agriculture” (CSA) business model. Members who purchase a CSA share are given fresh fruits and vegetables either weekly or biweekly throughout the season, with selection varying by seasonality and yields. Extra product, along with some homemade soaps, is sold at the small roadside stand on the property located on Todd Street Road.

Wholesome Harvest CSA was a stop on the 2018 Delaware County Farm Tour, where the public could tour its greenhouse and produce operation up close, as well as learn about the multiple conservation practices employed by the farm.

The Gilsons use cover crops to improve soil health and practice woodland management on their timber stand.

David and Heather Gilson were presented with their award at the Delaware County Fair by Scott Stephens, SWCD administrator, along with members of the Delaware SWCD Board of Supervisors: Sue Cunningham and Mike Hope.

Pictured are David and Heather Gilson. The couple were named Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District 2019 Cooperator of the Year. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_IMG_2402.jpg Pictured are David and Heather Gilson. The couple were named Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District 2019 Cooperator of the Year. Courtesy photo | Rebecca Longsmith

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us.

