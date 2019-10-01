MSD promotes Pusateri to program coordinator

The Main Street Delaware Inc. Board of Directors announced Monday the hiring of Caroline Pusateri as full-time program coordinator of the nationally accredited downtown improvement organization.

Pusateri joined Main Street Delaware in June 2018, working as a part-time administrative assistant supporting Executive Director Susie Bibler.

“Caroline is a tremendous asset to Main Street Delaware and the Delaware community,” Bibler said. “She is hard-working, friendly, and talented. The Board of Directors and I are pleased to welcome her as a full-time employee.”

In her expanded role, Pusateri will take the lead in coordinating and conducting Main Street Delaware events, including organizing event volunteers. She also will update the Main Street Delaware website and social media accounts, maintain membership information, assist with marketing efforts and outcomes reports, and provide daily administrative support to the executive director.

Pusateri, who also has worked downtown for The Bare Bowl and Coffeeology, said she looks forward to her expanded Main Street Delaware role.

“I have been working in the downtown community for more than four years,” she said, “and one of my favorite parts is the way all the businesses support and help each other. There is a community support in the city that is rare and amazing, and I think Main Street Delaware has helped to create it. I am excited to join the organization full-time and work in a position that helps further the community.”

A Delaware resident and Hayes High School graduate, Pusateri holds an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in Digital Design and Graphics from Columbus State Community College.

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. Main Street Delaware coordinates the First Friday celebrations, downtown Farmers’ Markets, Home for the Holidays weekend, and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community.

For additional information, contact Susie Bibler, executive director, at 740-362-6050 ordirector@mainstreetdelaware.com. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

Pusateri https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_Pusateri.jpg Pusateri

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

The Delaware Gazette newsroom can be reached at 740-413-0900.

The Delaware Gazette newsroom can be reached at 740-413-0900.