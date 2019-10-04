Downtown turn restrictions set to go into effect

Motorists traveling through downtown Powell will soon see signs in place to prohibit left turns from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Olentangy Street and Liberty Street intersection. The signs are expected to be installed by the City of Powell Public Service Department early next week, weather permitting.

Powell City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to extend the time frame for restricted left turns at the intersection from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“We have taken a number of steps the past few years to improve traffic flow in downtown Powell,” said City Manager Steve Lutz. “Staff will continue to evaluate the intersection to see how this change impacts traffic flow.”

The Powell Operations Committee held a public forum in June to discuss whether or not to extend the time frame for prohibited left turns. It was decided from the feedback received at the public forum and online to increase the time frame and make it daily.

The Powell Police Department will observe traffic during the first week and allow motorists the opportunity to get adjusted to the new time frame. During the second week, police officers will issue warnings to drivers who violate the law.

“Our goal is to help educate motorists in the first week or two about the change,” said Police Chief Stephen Hrytzik. “We will continue to monitor the intersection and enforce.”

This measure is one of the recommendations in the city’s Keep Powell Moving Plan. The Keep Powell Moving initiative is an effort to improve traffic circulation and increase walkability in downtown Powell.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_Powell-stacked.jpg

Submitted story

This story was submitted by the City of Powell.

This story was submitted by the City of Powell.