Happy birthday, President Hayes

Inside a brick house that once stood at 17 E. William St. in downtown Delaware, Rutherford Birchard Hayes was born 197 years ago today. Hayes, who went on to become the 19th president of the U.S., has been immortalized with a bronze statue that will be unveiled today at the southwest corner of William and Sandusky streets. Today’s unveiling will take place at 6:30 p.m. during Main Street Delaware’s First Friday celebration. While the statue took a tour of the city Wednesday afternoon in the back of a pickup truck, city crews were busy installing honorary “Rutherford B. Hayes Way” signs on various poles on William Street, including one at the corner of W. William and N. Franklin streets, where Hayes’ boyhood home once stood.

